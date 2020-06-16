Amazon Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Recast discounted for Father’s Day

If your dad is looking for a great new way to watch video content, Amazon has some fantastic offers on the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TV Recast. If you want to treat your father to the best streaming and DVR-based tech for Father’s Day, this is a fantastic way to do it. If you order now, it will arrive in time for the special day, too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $30, was $40

A popular hit with anyone keen to stream content to their TV with minimal effort, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is only $30 right now, down from $40. It makes it super simple to watch content from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO and more. All you have to do is slot into your TV and you’re good to go within seconds. The Amazon Fire TV Stick also has the benefit of Alexa voice support so you can easily talk to it to change between shows with minimal hassle. Its remote can also control your TV, soundbar, and receiver so things get even simpler. Your dad is sure to love this simple yet highly useful gadget.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $100, was $120

Want to get your dad a smart speaker but you’re also tempted by a streaming device? Get the Amazon Fire TV Cube and you’ll have the best of both worlds. It offers all the benefits of the Fire TV Stick allowing your dad to watch his favorites on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and more, but it also works as an Alexa smart speaker. He can ask Alexa to check the weather, turn the lights off, control all his smart home equipment, and do everything that Alexa can do. That’s even if the TV is switched off. It’s the ideal all-in-one solution if you want to make his home a little smarter and you want to make streaming options simpler to use.

Amazon Fire TV Recast — $150, was $230

With a huge $80 off the usual price, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is a tempting proposition right now. It’s a DVR at heart but it’s smarter than most, too. With two tuners, you can use it to record up to two shows at once, with room to store up to 75 hours of content. Tied to a compatible Alexa-enabled device, you can use your voice to search for shows and manage recordings. Best of all, you can take those recordings with you with the ability to use the Fire TV mobile app to watch your shows via Wi-Fi regardless of your location. If your dad is more nuts about DVR technology than he is about streaming content, this is the ideal gift for him. It’s far better than your average DVR.

