Amazon Fire TV Stick gets a limited-time discount today

Want to stream content from your favorite streaming services on your TV, but don’t have a console or want to hook up your computer? The Amazon Fire Stick makes it quick and simple to stream your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or HBO, plus get access to live TV, sporting events, and more. Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) for just $28. Originally priced at $40, you’ll save $12 when you take advantage of this limited-time discount. Read more to learn how the Fire TV Stick can provide you access to hundreds of thousands of shows, movies, and more.

The Fire TV Stick is the best way to watch all of your favorite streaming services, sporting events, and news programs. Setup is fast and easy — simply plug the USB adapter into the corresponding port on your TV, turn the TV on, connect to your internet, and go! Log in to your Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming accounts to stream content instantly. Plus, you’ll get access to over half a million TV shows and movies with your Amazon Prime account, plus tens of thousands more free shows and movies from sites like IMDb TV, Tubi, and many more. There is also access to live TV programs and events like the Olympic Games and popular sporting events. You can even stream music from your Spotify or Amazon Prime account.

The Fire TV Stick integrates with Alexa to give you voice control options with the hand-held remote. Ask Alexa to turn down the volume, change a channel, or find a movie She can search across different streaming services, so you don’t have to shuffle between multiple platforms looking for a specific movie or show. Learn more about this streaming device when you read our Fire TV Stick review.

Never miss a scene of your favorite shows again. Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming device on sale today at Amazon for just $28, and you’ll save $12 off the regularly marked price of $40.

