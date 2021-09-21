  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets a limited-time discount today

By

Want to stream content from your favorite streaming services on your TV, but don’t have a console or want to hook up your computer? The Amazon Fire Stick makes it quick and simple to stream your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or HBO, plus get access to live TV, sporting events, and more. Right now, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) for just $28. Originally priced at $40, you’ll save $12 when you take advantage of this limited-time discount. Read more to learn how the Fire TV Stick can provide you access to hundreds of thousands of shows, movies, and more.

Buy Now

The Fire TV Stick is the best way to watch all of your favorite streaming services, sporting events, and news programs. Setup is fast and easy — simply plug the USB adapter into the corresponding port on your TV, turn the TV on, connect to your internet, and go! Log in to your Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming accounts to stream content instantly. Plus, you’ll get access to over half a million TV shows and movies with your Amazon Prime account, plus tens of thousands more free shows and movies from sites like IMDb TV, Tubi, and many more. There is also access to live TV programs and events like the Olympic Games and popular sporting events. You can even stream music from your Spotify or Amazon Prime account.

The Fire TV Stick integrates with Alexa to give you voice control options with the hand-held remote. Ask Alexa to turn down the volume, change a channel, or find a movie She can search across different streaming services, so you don’t have to shuffle between multiple platforms looking for a specific movie or show. Learn more about this streaming device when you read our Fire TV Stick review.

Need a new TV to stream your favorite shows on? Then be sure to check out these 4K TV deals going on today!

Never miss a scene of your favorite shows again. Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming device on sale today at Amazon for just $28, and you’ll save $12 off the regularly marked price of $40.

Buy Now

More streaming TV deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Fire TV Stick and Roku deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Roku Ultra 2020 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Media Player with Voice Remote

$70 $100
Support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos guarantees you're future-proofed, while the voice-based remote and included earbuds enable private listening. more
Buy at Amazon

40-inch TCL 3-Series FHD Roku TV

$258 $350
The 40-inch TCL 3-Series Roku Smart TV is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to utility and quality. While it doesn't have 4K resolution, if you don't need it, then this puppy definitely delivers. more
Buy at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+

$30 $35
Get the slim profile of a Roku Express with 4K streaming capabilities to let you watch high-definition content. This stick supports HDR too, so your content will look fantastic. more
Buy at Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick+

$40 $50
Roku's Streaming Stick+ is one of our favorite media streamers. At this price, it's a no-brainer, with its simple interface, thousands of apps, great search capabilities, and fast performance. more
Buy at Amazon

75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K QLED TV

$1,200 $1,500
This TV from TCL's 5 series has QLED technology for a stunning picture that is rich, deep, and colorful. The Roku operating system provides easy access to your favorite streaming services. more
Buy at Amazon

32-inch TCL 3-Series 720p Roku TV

$188 $230
If you're in the market for a simple TV that prioritizes quantity over quality, the 32-inch 3-Series TCL Roku Smart TV is a great option for the budget-savvy viewer despite its 720p resolution. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Dell XPS deals for September 2021

dell xps 13 7390 review 9380 ry 1

AT&T launches 5G-powered AR program Game View within the WNBA app

att 5g ar game zone wnba app at t view bracket challenge

How to connect Google Nest home speakers to Wi-Fi

Google Nest Audio.

Skyworth’s $1,200 XC9000 Series is now the cheapest OLED TV you can buy

Skyworth's XC9000 4K OLED TV.

T-Mobile announces expanded 5G Home Internet access across southern U.S.

t mobile 5g home internet gateway

The Sonos Roam speaker just got a major connectivity fix

Sonos Roam

When is my phone getting Android 12?

oneplus nord n10 5g versus pixel 4a back comparison

How to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PC

Kena holding rock in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Apple iPhone 14 rumors continue, revealing bigger screen, 48MP camera

Renders purportedly showing off the pink iPhone 14 and its notchless front.

How to cancel HBO Max

HBO Max Home Theater TV

Amazon refreshes the Kindle Paperwhite with USB-C and bigger screens

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhote 2021 edition and its cover cases.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has some very convoluted pre-order bonuses

A banshee from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Here’s everything that’s new in Microsoft Office 2021

microsoft office 365 deal hp january 2021 personal