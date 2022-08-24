 Skip to main content
You need to buy an e-reader while this Kindle deal is still live

Aaron Mamiit
By
Kindle 2019 With Front Light

You can get a decent e-book reader from retailers’ tablet deals, though it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Amazon’s Kindle deals first. Amazon has launched different versions of its e-reader to suit the different needs and budgets of its customers, but you can purchase the latest release of the basic model, the Amazon Kindle, for an even more affordable price right now. It’s yours for just $65, after Amazon’s $25 discount to its original price of $90. You better hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer though, as we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to do so.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle

Amazon’s Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite are among the best e-readers in the market right now, but the basic model in the company’s line of e-book readers, the 10th-generation Amazon Kindle, is a viable option if you’re on a tight budget. The device features a 6-inch, glare-free display that adds a built-in adjustable front light from its previous versions, so you’ll be able to read anywhere and at any time of the day. The Kindle is lightweight and thin, so you can read while holding the device in just one hand, and its battery can last weeks on a single charge so you’ll rarely have it tethered to a wall outlet.

One of the advantages of reading e-books on the Kindle instead of on a tablet is that there are no distractions from communication apps or social media, so you can focus on immersing yourself in the story in front of you. You’ll be able to access the best free Kindle books on Amazon Prime if you’re subscribed to the service, though you also have the option of signing up for Kindle Unlimited, a virtual library with millions of titles that include not just e-books, but also comic books, audiobooks, and magazines. The Kindle also offers features specifically designed for reading e-books, such as highlighting passages, looking up definitions, translating words, and adjusting text size.

All book lovers should own an e-reader, so if you haven’t bought one yet, here’s your chance to get the 10th-generation Amazon Kindle for a cheap price of $65, after a $25 discount from Amazon on its sticker price of $90. If you’re already looking forward to enjoying the benefits of an e-reader, act fast — add the Amazon Kindle to your cart and check out immediately, while the reduced price is still online.

