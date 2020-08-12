Transform your living room to a movie theater with this $89 projector

With an ocean of streaming content available at your fingertips and with movie theaters closed across the country, there’s never been a better time to set up your own home cinema — and with an affordable mini projector like this one from Apeman, it’s not nearly as expensive (nor does it require as much space) as you might think. You can score the Apeman portable 1080p projector for just $80 from Amazon after a $50 discount, too, making now an even better time to buy.

Although there are almost always good projector deals to be found online, many of the best home theater projectors will still set you back hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Those high-end units are great, but if you need something a bit easier on the wallet (not to mention very portable), then the Apeman mini projector is an incredible value that punches well above its weight.

The Apeman projector features a super-bright output of 3,800 lumens and can project a crisp picture at 1080p, which already places it a cut above most cheap projectors that can only handle standard 720p HD — or even worse, 480p SD, which is still fairly common on sub-$100 units. The Apeman mini projector also boasts a throw distance of up to eight feet, making it perfect for the family room (or really any room in the house) with a maximum picture size of 180 inches diagonally.

The Apeman mini projector is also compatible with just about any input device. It’s got HDMI, VGA, and A/V hookups along with Micro SD and USB ports for playing media directly from a myriad of sources including gaming consoles, media players, laptops, flash drives, SD cards, and more. You can even hook up your HDMI-compatible streaming devices to stream your content library directly to the Apeman projector, controlling playback right on your smartphone or tablet.

Yet perhaps the most attractive thing about the Apeman 1080p projector is its price, and this limited-time deal lets you score it for even less. A $40 discount combined with an on-page coupon lets you score this great mini projector for just $80 right now, making it the perfect way to enjoy a simple (not to mention easily portable) home theater setup on the cheap.

