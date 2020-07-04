Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro discounted for 4th of July

Wireless earbuds have become a must-have item for many people over the past year or so. Whether you wear them while working out or working from home, they make life easier because they are cordless and free up your hands. If you’re a fan of Apple products, there is no question as to which earbuds you will want — AirPods or AirPods Pro. There are tons of 4th of July sales today, and if you are in the market for some AirPods, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering deals on both AirPods and AirPods Pro today in celebration of our independence.

Apple AirPods — from $139

AirPodscome with either a wired charging case or a wireless charging case, and both models are on sale today at Amazon. The original design from Apple automatically turns on and automatically connect via Bluetooth when you place them into your ears. The set-up is simple with Apple devices, and you can quickly access Siri with the simple standard greeting of “Hey Siri.” The commands are simple; a double-tap to play music or answer a call or skip forward a song and hang up a call. The audio quality is excellent for both music and phone calls.

The new Apple H1 headphone chip ensures faster wireless connection to your Apple devices. The charging case, whether wireless or not, quickly charges your AirPods while you are on the go. The wired charging case charges using the same lightning connector that you use to charge all of your other Apple devices. Both the wireless and wired charging cases will charge your AirPods multiple times on one charge. Today the AirPods with Charging Case are on sale for $139, for a savings of $20, and the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are on sale for $169, which is a savings of $30.

AirPods with Charging Case — $139, was $159:

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169, was $199:

Apple AirPods Pro — $235, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro are the improved version of the original AirPods. The main difference is that the AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation for immersive sound, whether you are listening to music, listening to an audiobook, or having a phone conversation. They also feature transparency mode, which allows you to hear some of the sounds around you while still listening to the sounds coming from your AirPods. This is a great feature when you don’t want total noise cancellation, like in an airport where you need to listen for announcements regarding your flight. The AirPods Pro come with three sizes of soft silicone tips for a custom fit and are sweat and water-resistant, making them great for runners or use at the gym. The adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ear’s shape, which makes for a totally immersive listening experience. AirPods Pro also feature the same easy setup and quick access to Siri as regular AirPods.

