If you’re looking for a pair of trusty wireless earbuds, this is the deal for you. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at only $200 on Amazon, the lowest price they’ve ever sold at on the online retail giant. Get a pair of new wireless earbuds now and make working out or commuting a wire-free experience for you. If you don’t think these are the right AirPods for you, check out the rest of these AirPods deals.

The AirPods Pro are the newest version of Apple’s original AirPods. They’re built with the wearer in mind, featuring soft, silicone tips and an ergonomic design which keeps the pods in your ears without you ever feeling that they’re actually there. The Adaptive EQ feature will also tailor your sound experience to your ear, to deliver a more immersive quality to your music. There are also two new listening modes: Transparency and noise cancellation. Apple’s highly developed noise-cancellation feature allows you to wear your AirPods in the loudest of environments and still feel like you’re the only one in the room. No, we’re not exaggerating. Having used the AirPods Pro for more than a year I can safely say the New York City sirens don’t sound so uncomfortably loud with my wireless earbuds pumping music in my ear. If you’re more interested in staying connected to your surroundings, you can connect to transparency mode and allow yourself to have long conversations and listen to music at the same time.

The AirPods Pro can also be connected to Siri, so you can call, text, and change your music completely hands-free. If you are an athlete, you’ll also be satisfied with the Pro’s sweat and water-resistant attributes. I’ve never had my earbuds slip out, even during the most challenging HIIT workouts. These wireless earbuds also have a decent battery life, allowing playback for up to four and a half hours. A quick 10-minute recharge will also give you up to an hour of additional listening time.

With all these new features, the AirPods Pro are a clear upgrade to the original AirPods and are certainly worth the investment. Invest in a new pair of AirPods Pro now for only $200 — usually $250 from Amazon, and change the way you listen to music today.

