Hurry! AirPods Pro back on sale for $220 — but not for long

Apple AirPods Pro don’t see price reductions very often, but right now you can grab a pair for only $220 at Verizon. It’s an offer that comes up every once in a while on the site but stock rarely lasts for long, so if you want to enjoy these great wireless earphones, you need to jump on this deal as quickly as possible. Great AirPods deals are pretty hard to find.

The best AirPods out there right now, the Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation so you can block out all the sounds around you. Want to switch back to taking in the world? A transparency mode enables you to hear the important details near you without being drowned out by too much background noise. The Apple AirPods Pro are just full of little features like that which ensure you have a superior experience.

Another feature is Adaptive EQ which means that your music is automatically optimized based on the shape of your ear, leading to a far superior listening experience to any other AirPods beforehand.

They’re a truly wireless pair of earbuds so you won’t have to worry about cables getting in the way, which makes them perfect if you’re an avid runner, workout fan, or simply want less hassle on your daily commute. They’re super comfy to wear as well as subtle so they don’t stand out too much, meaning you can enjoy great sound quality without feeling too obvious in a crowd.

With all that power, you might be expecting poor battery life. Fortunately, the Apple AirPods Pro are pretty good. They offer up to four and a half hours of listening time on one charge with its accompanying charging case bulking that out to an impressive 24 hours of solid listening time before you need to find a charger. Even better, only five minutes of charging gives you an hour of listening time so you can get back to enjoying your favorite music in no time.

Throw in Siri support and the ability to control music, calls, volume, and more with your voice, and what more could you need?

The Apple AirPods Pro are a great option at their usual price, but right now you can snap up a pair for only $220. That’a a saving of $30 on the usual cost — an offer that rarely comes up for these latest wireless earphones. You need to be quick though. In the past, deals at Verizon haven’t lasted long, with limited stock often the case.

