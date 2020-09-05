Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro discounted for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are here and we’re seeing loads of discounts on Apple hardware — AirPods included. We scoured Amazon and spotted fantastic discounts of up to $44 off on the second-generation AirPods (both with wired and wireless charging case) and the AirPods Pro. Deals like this will surely attract buyers, so you better hurry and order what you want before it’s gone.

Apple AirPods — from $130

If you find the capabilities of the EarPods sufficient but prefer the convenience of wireless operation, we recommend the standard AirPods. This model boasts decent sound quality that’s good enough for quality calls, conferences, and media consumption. Jamming out to music is truly a delight, with audio delivered clearly and is accompanied by soft and warm instrumentals, full and rich bass, and crisp midrange and treble.

In terms of design, the second-generation model flaunts the same aesthetic of the EarPods — just without the wires. They fit perfectly on the ears, so you can rest assured that they will remain comfortable despite long hours of wear. The seal is also enough to somehow block unwanted background noise from coming in. Other enhancements include reduced gaming lag, better wireless connection, quicker call connection, and beefed up Siri functionality, all thanks to the Apple H1 chip inside.

These AirPods can be purchased with either a wired or wireless charging case. Both charging cases offer the same capacity of providing over 24 hours of reserve battery, except the latter can be juiced up by simply putting atop a Qi-compatible charging mat.

Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case — $130, was $159

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $155, was $199

Apple AirPods Pro — $220, was $249

If you have the cash to splurge on true wireless earbuds, you might as well go for the Apple AirPods Pro. The latest from the AirPods family, the Pro model features design and performance that easily knock down the previous generations. Their sound quality has been enhanced significantly and a noise-canceling function has been tossed in, making them in line with booming earbud models like the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Sennheiser Momentum. Whatever it is you are listening to, sound comes in with fine details and thumping bass response. You can also choose to mute ambient noise or let it all in by activating the noise cancellation or the transparency mode, respectively.

There are several improvements in the design front as well. Aside from the golf tee look being shorter, the AirPods Pro also now include different sizes of silicone ear tips. This enables you to select the most secure fit for your ears so they remain comfortable and stable despite longs hours of usage. The ear tips also promote complete ear coverage, resulting in better bass, sound, and noise cancellation. For controls and operation, these earbuds carry the convenience and innovation of Siri, touch controls, and accelerometers.

