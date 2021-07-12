True wireless earbuds give you the freedom to move about, exercise, or even just chill without pesky wires hanging down in front of your face or getting tangled. It just so happens that some of the best earbuds are on sale right now, thanks to a bevy of AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals.

Amazon has slashed the prices of Apple’s AirPods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The 2nd-generation Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160, which is nearly $40 off. The 3rd-gen Apple AirPods Pro, also with a wireless charging case, are $197, which is $52 off. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are just $100 in any color, so you’re saving $50. You can read more about the earbuds and the deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus (any color) — $100, was $150

Available in white, black, red, or Cloud Blue, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus feature noise-cancellation thanks to two external microphones. They also have Ambient Aware transparency mode, and they’re both iOS and Android compatible. They last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, which can stretch up to 22 hours, thanks to the wireless charging case. Normally $150, Amazon is currently offering them for $100, which is $50 or 30% off.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd-gen) — $160, was $200

The Apple AirPods feature a universal fit that’s “comfortable all day,” and they sync seamlessly with iOS and Apple devices, including the iPhone and iPad. They last for five hours on a single charge, which extends up to 24 hours thanks to the wireless charging case — that’s the rating for listening time, though, so talk time is shorter. Right now, Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods with a wireless charger for $160, which is nearly $40 off the $200 list price.

Apple AirPods Pro (3rd-gen) — $197, was $249

In our Apple AirPods Pro review, Caleb Denison called them his “best buds.” They’re smaller yet still iconic, with excellent sound, a comfortable design, and superior call quality. The Apple AirPods Pro incorporates Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a transparency mode so you can hear ambient noise for safety. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant, perfect for intense workouts. Adaptive EQ adjusts the sound to match the shape and contours of your ear, so essentially, the audio quality sounds much better. They’ll last for 4.5 hours on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case. Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro by $52, normally $249. So, you’re getting them with free shipping for $197. That’s an awesome deal.

More true wireless earbuds deals available now

If you don’t like any of the deals offerings above, there are plenty of other true wireless earbuds on sale. We rounded up the best deals below. Take a look!

