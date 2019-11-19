Apple AirPods are discounted on Walmart ahead of Black Friday

Apple’s AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. For iOS users, there are simply no better alternatives. They bring you to a wonderful world of simple, wire-free listening as soon as you pop them in your ears. If you need to adjust the volume, place a call, create a calendar event, or look up for information, just ask Siri and she’ll take care of it.

So you’ve finally decided to retire from your good, old EarPods. Lucky for you, we found spectacular discounts one of the previous models of the Apple AirPods. Take advantage of these deals from Walmart before the Black Friday and Cyber Week shopping craze begins.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $165, was $199

From an aesthetic point of view, there’s not much difference between the old and new versions of AirPods. This model still flaunts the same black acoustic screens and golf tee antennas. Where Apple really kicked things up a notch is in the interior. The AirPods are infused with the new H1 chip which makes the new “Hey, Siri” feature possible. This chipset also comes with some added functions and a more reliable Bluetooth performance. For instance, call quality is better despite talking in windy environments.

Apple also made improvements on the sound front. The soft and pleasant warmth of the instruments and clarity of the treble and midrange are accompanied by full and impressive bass. The AirPods’ audio may not be the best there is, but it offers plenty of power even at medium volume level. They also sit gently on the ears, letting in just a fair amount of ambient sound.

If you want a true wireless convenience, this model is perfect for you. It comes with an updated case that supports Qi wireless charging. The case has a blinking LED light so you can easily identify the charging status. Green means it’s filled up, while amber means it needs more charging.

AirPod deals are hard to come by, so buying it now for $34 less is definitely a steal. Don’t pass up the chance to score the best true wireless earbuds for iOS on sale by ordering now.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139, was $159

If you’re not after the wireless charging case functionality and don’t want to shell out a few extra bucks for the particular feature, consider this variant instead. It carries similar functions with the version discussed above. The AirPods will still get multiple charges from the case, but the included case does not have support for Qi wireless charging.

The Apple AirPods with Charging Case will normally set you back $159, but Walmart’s early Black Friday deal brings its price down to just $139. Grab yours now while the deal is live.

