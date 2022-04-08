Apple Deals — save on AirPods, Apple Watch & iPad today

Apple devices are always in high demand. They’re known for their fantastic build quality, sleek designs, and exceptional compatibility with other Apple products. In fact, if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, you’re likely always on the hunt for Apple deals that sync well with the devices you already have.

If you’re an Apple enthusiast, then today’s your lucky today. Right now, Amazon is holding an enormous sale with discounts on various Apple products, including iPad deals and AirPods deals. You can even find deals on devices that were just recently released. This is a great time to be an Apple fan! Keep reading to discover all of the Apple products you can get during this fantastic sale.

Apple AirPods 2 — $99, was $159

The Apple AirPods 2 are a fantastic and affordable pair of wireless earbuds, especially if you’re looking to cut the cord for the first time. These headphones have the iconic in-ear design that Apple is well-known for, making them comfortable to wear for extended periods and enabling them to fit snugly in your ears. It’s equipped with an Apple H1 chip, which provides excellent stability, low latency, and a seamless pairing process. It takes just a few seconds to connect these buds with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. In our Apple AirPods 2 review, we praised them for their extensive battery life. These headphones last for up to 24 hours of total listening time with the charging case and 5 hours of listening on the buds themselves. While they don’t have the greatest sound quality in the world, the profile is well-balanced and great for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks when you’re on the go. You can also use Siri to perform voice commands or announce your messages. If these sound like your ideal pair of wireless earbuds, there’s no time to waste. You can get the Apple AirPods 2 on sale at Amazon for just $99, which is a $60 discount from the regular price of $159. That’s an absolute steal of a deal. Hit the Buy Now button below and get a seamless listening experience today!

Apple AirPods Pro — $174, was $249

Looking for a pair of AirPods with better sound quality and a more secure fit? Then look no further than the Apple AirPods Pro. These in-ear true-wireless earbuds are phenomenal and among the best wireless earbuds that we’ve tried. In fact, in our AirPods Pro review, we called them “a huge win for Apple” because of their robust feature-set, fantastic design, great audio quality, and top-notch compatibility with Apple devices. Right out of the box, you’ll notice that these have soft, tapered silicone tips, unlike the regular AirPods. When combined with the unique shape of the AirPods Pro, you get a comfortable fit that provides a significant amount of sound isolation. However, if you need to block out even more outside sounds for complete immersion, these buds have some of the best active noise cancellation around. They also have exceptional sound quality thanks to the custom speaker driver, the high dynamic range amplifier, and the Apple H1 chip which runs adaptive EQ that tunes the music to your ear shape. If you own an Apple device, the AirPods Pro also let you use Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, giving you a full surround-sound experience. Are these your ideal earbuds? Then you should get them on Amazon today for just $174 — that’s a $75 discount on the regular price of $249. Hit the Buy Now button below before this deal disappears!

Apple Watch SE — $229, was $279

The Apple Watch SE is the smartwatch that most people should get. It’s got all of the most crucial features of much more expensive Apple Watches while retaining their elegant design, flexibility with strap options and watch faces, and great fitness tracking. The biggest highlight of this watch is the display; it’s a bright and sharp Retina display that is 30% larger than the one on the Series 3. That means more room to look at the time, scroll through apps, and see your notifications. You can also control your music, read and send texts, and take calls straight from your wrist. WatchOS remains one of the best interfaces for controlling a smartwatch, with seamless navigation and excellent compatibility with iOS. Like other Apple Watches, the SE has fantastic fitness tracking options, with compatibility across various workouts like running, cycling, swimming, and even high-intensity interval training. You even get three free months to Apple Fitness+, a workout subscription service that seamlessly integrates with your watch. You also get a built-in heart rate tracker with automatic notifications for unusually high, low, or irregular rhythms. You’ll appreciate the built-in compass and real-time elevation readings if you frequently go hiking. The Apple Watch SE is a fantastic buy, and it’s even better thanks to this deal at Amazon. Right now, you can get it for only $229, a $50 discount on the standard price of $279. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends.

2021 Apple iPad — $309, was $329

Gone are the days when you had to break the bank to get a high-powered tablet. The 2021 Apple iPad provides a ridiculous amount of power at a low price point, making it a great option for anyone who wants a tablet for taking notes, reading the news, watching content, or playing games. It’s equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic Chip, a speedy processor that should provide tons of longevity to this device and run virtually anything you throw at it. The 2021 Apple iPad also runs iPadOS, which gives you excellent multitasking capabilities and access to a plethora of apps on the Apple App Store. On the front of the device, you’ll find a beautiful and immersive 10.2-inch Retina display with superb brightness and vibrant colors. In addition, the screen has True Tone functionality, giving you a comfortable viewing experience regardless of the lighting conditions. One of the standout features of this tablet is the camera setup, which takes the best photos and videos of any tablet camera in this price range. The front-facing 12MP ultra-wide camera has a new feature called Center Stage, which tracks your head and automatically moves the shot around to keep you in the frame — making for more engaging video calls. There’s also an 8MP back camera for taking quick photos and videos. This tablet is a no-brainer, especially at this price. You can pick it up at Amazon today for just $309, a $20 discount on the regular price of $329. Hit the Buy Now button below and get this deal while it’s still here.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $350, was $399

If you’re looking for the most powerful smartwatch that Apple has to offer, then you should check out the Apple Watch Series 7. You’ll immediately recognize it as Apple’s best watch because of the screen. It’s got a huge full-screen Retina display with razor-thin bezels, giving it up to 20% more screen size than the Apple Watch Series 6 without changing the watch’s footprint. The newly optimized UI takes full advantage of this bigger screen size, with larger elements and watch face designs that maximize the display. It’s also an always-on display, which means you can always keep an eye on the time without lifting your wrist or manually turning on the watch. It’s also the most crack-resistant screen far, so you won’t have to worry about taking this in rugged environments. The watch itself is IP6X dust-resistant and swim-resistant. The health-tracking features also get an upgrade — alongside the heart rate monitoring, you get blood-oxygen measurements and a built-in electrocardiogram or ECG. You also get sleep tracking, which helps you reach your specific sleep goals. Of course, you get all the standard smartwatch features like notifications, watch apps, and customizable watch faces. On top of that, you can easily pay for things from your wrist with Apple Pay. This is the perfect time to pick up an Apple Watch Series 7. You can get it on Amazon right now for only $350. That’s a steep $40 discount on the standard price of $399. Hit the Buy Now button and get the best Apple Watch today.

2022 Apple iPad Air — $569, was $599

In our review of the Apple iPad Air from 2022, we called it “almost everything you want.” It carries most of the features of the more expensive Apple iPad Pro, including the powerful M1 processor. It should chew through all the tasks you could imagine doing on a tablet, from multitasking and content consumption to video editing and high-fidelity 3D gaming. The M1 chip also gives it incredible longevity, so you can expect this iPad to stay productive and useful for years to come. The 10.9-inch screen is fantastic, with fantastic colors, brightness, and sharpness, along with an attractive design thanks to the uniform bezels. You’ll also appreciate the thin 6.1 mm body, which is comfortable to hold even when lying down on the bed. It comes with the Apple iPadOS, a powerful tablet operating system that gives you access to an extensive app library. If you want to bring it closer to a full-fledged laptop, you can even connect it with Apple’s own Magic Keyboard or any external Bluetooth keyboard. We’re incredibly surprised that an iPad released recently is getting a discount right away. It’s not every day a completely brand-new product like this has a price drop, so you should take advantage of it while you can. You can pick up the 2022 Apple iPad Air with the M1 chip for only $569 on Amazon. That’s a substantial $30 discount on the regular price of $599. Hit the Buy Now button to get this offer while it’s still here.

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro — $999, was $1,099

The Apple iPad Pro is an absolute monster of a device. In fact, in our Apple iPad Pro review, we called it “more than what you need, exactly what you want.” It’s equipped with top-of-the-line specifications, a gorgeous display, and a robust set of features that brings it surprisingly close to being a laptop replacement — especially when you pair it with the Magic Keyboard case. When you take the iPad Pro out of the box, you’ll notice the stunning Liquid Retina XDR screen, a 12.9-inch pixel-dense mini-LED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It’s one of the best screens on any tablet, with deep blacks and vivid colors. The iPad Pro has a bigger screen than some laptop displays, but it never feels too unwieldy. You’ll get plenty of real estate for running apps, multitasking, or watching content. However, the screen shines when you’re using it with the Apple Pencil. If you’re a student or artist, you’ll love taking notes, annotating documents, or creating full-fledged digital artwork on this massive display. Of course, you’ll be able to chew through your workloads with the M1 chip, whether it’s intense creative applications or demanding 3D games. It has a robust camera setup on the back and a front-facing ultra-wide camera with Center Stage. On the side, you’ll find the speedy Thunderbolt port that lets you charge and connect to external devices, such as storage, displays, or docks. You also get Face ID for fast and secure authentication. You can pick up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro on Amazon for a $100 discount, bringing it down to just $999. This deal won’t last forever, so hit the Buy Now button below while you still can!

