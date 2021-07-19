  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon slashes price of Apple iPad 10.2 — but not for long

By
iPadOS14 feature image

If you’re in the market for one of the best tablets out there, Amazon has the deal for you. Right now, you can buy the Apple iPad 10.2-inch for just $299, saving you $30 on the usual price. That’s a small but mighty discount on a highly reliable tablet that should keep the majority of users happy. Well priced and well-specced, you can’t go wrong here. As always though, you may want to be quick, as it’s unlikely this deal will last for long and stock is sure to be limited.

Normally priced at $329, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch is a very reliable device. That’s why we consider it the tablet to go for if you need one at a reasonable price. That’s also why it’s featured in our look at the best iPads when it comes to a budget option but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. In fact, it offers great battery life, a colorful and clear display, along with all the benefits that come from being part of the Apple ecosystem.

For the price, you get a gorgeous-looking 10.2-inch Retina display that’s backed up by a potent A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. There’s an 8MP back camera for quick photos plus a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera for all your selfie needs or for video calls. Elsewhere, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) as well as the Smart Keyboard so you can get more hands-on in a multitude of different ways. Stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life means the iPad 10.2 is great for work as well as for streaming your favorite shows, so you won’t be disappointed. The only mild downside is it only has 32GB of capacity but with iCloud support, this will be less of an issue for most users.

Normally priced at $329, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch is available right now for just $299. With a $30 saving, this is a great time to snap up one of the best value iPads out there right now. Be quick though as we suspect stock is limited.

More iPad deals

If your heart is set on a new iPad but you want to consider your options, we also have other great iPad deals that encompass all kinds of budgets and needs. If you’re looking for something smaller or bigger for your money, there’s an awesome iPad deal out there for you.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$500 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$639 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished

$629 $899
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount.
Buy at Apple
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Alienware deals for July 2021

Alienware Aurora R8

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for July 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for July 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Vizio SmartCast 2021 with voice commands

Programmable gaming keyboards are extremely cheap at Dell today

alienware keyboard mouse deal dell july 2021 aw510k and aw610m combo

45% off EVERY refurbished Dell laptop over $400 right now

Dell Latitude 3480

We can’t believe how cheap the Apple Watch Series 6 is today

apple-watch-series-6-gmt-face

Best cheap video game deals for July 2021

Hurry! Dell XPS 13 just got a massive price cut — but it won’t last long

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

The best iPad keyboards for 2021

Amazon slashes price of AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

apple airpods pro powerbeats deals amazon verizon summer sale 2020 review db 12 2 720x720