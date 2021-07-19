Amazon slashes price of Apple iPad 10.2 — but not for long

If you’re in the market for one of the best tablets out there, Amazon has the deal for you. Right now, you can buy the Apple iPad 10.2-inch for just $299, saving you $30 on the usual price. That’s a small but mighty discount on a highly reliable tablet that should keep the majority of users happy. Well priced and well-specced, you can’t go wrong here. As always though, you may want to be quick, as it’s unlikely this deal will last for long and stock is sure to be limited.

Normally priced at $329, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch is a very reliable device. That’s why we consider it the tablet to go for if you need one at a reasonable price. That’s also why it’s featured in our look at the best iPads when it comes to a budget option but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. In fact, it offers great battery life, a colorful and clear display, along with all the benefits that come from being part of the Apple ecosystem.

For the price, you get a gorgeous-looking 10.2-inch Retina display that’s backed up by a potent A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. There’s an 8MP back camera for quick photos plus a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera for all your selfie needs or for video calls. Elsewhere, there’s support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) as well as the Smart Keyboard so you can get more hands-on in a multitude of different ways. Stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life means the iPad 10.2 is great for work as well as for streaming your favorite shows, so you won’t be disappointed. The only mild downside is it only has 32GB of capacity but with iCloud support, this will be less of an issue for most users.

Normally priced at $329, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch is available right now for just $299. With a $30 saving, this is a great time to snap up one of the best value iPads out there right now. Be quick though as we suspect stock is limited.

