The Apple iPad Air is rarely discounted but right now, you can snap it up for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Currently priced at $539 at Amazon, you save an extra $39 off at the checkout right now. That means the iPad Air is just $500, representing a huge saving of $100 on the usual price. It’s the ideal time to buy one of the best iPads on the market while saving plenty of cash. Be quick though. This sale won’t last forever and we can’t see stock sticking around either.

The iPad Air is the iPad Pro for everyone else — i.e. everyone that wants the benefits of the iPad Pro without the hefty price tag. Considered to be the best value iPad for everyone looking to enjoy the magic of a new tablet, it’s a fantastic device. It offers a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support. Alongside that is an A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine support that makes it speedy at negotiating apps and all the latest Apple Arcade games, too.

Other useful features include a 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, plus Touch ID support for added security. A 10-hour battery life means you can use it all day long without a problem with USB-C enabling it to recharge speedily. There’s also support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so this is a truly versatile tablet.

Normally priced at $600, the Apple iPad Air is down to just $539 at Amazon with a further $39 discount at the checkout bringing it down to just $500. The lowest price ever on Amazon for this stunning tablet, you won’t want to miss out on getting the best for less.

