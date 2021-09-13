  1. Deals
Apple iPad Air down to lowest-ever price at Amazon — but hurry!

By

The Apple iPad Air is rarely discounted but right now, you can snap it up for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Currently priced at $539 at Amazon, you save an extra $39 off at the checkout right now. That means the iPad Air is just $500, representing a huge saving of $100 on the usual price. It’s the ideal time to buy one of the best iPads on the market while saving plenty of cash. Be quick though. This sale won’t last forever and we can’t see stock sticking around either.

The iPad Air is the iPad Pro for everyone else — i.e. everyone that wants the benefits of the iPad Pro without the hefty price tag. Considered to be the best value iPad for everyone looking to enjoy the magic of a new tablet, it’s a fantastic device. It offers a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support. Alongside that is an A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine support that makes it speedy at negotiating apps and all the latest Apple Arcade games, too.

Other useful features include a 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, plus Touch ID support for added security. A 10-hour battery life means you can use it all day long without a problem with USB-C enabling it to recharge speedily. There’s also support for the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so this is a truly versatile tablet.

Normally priced at $600, the Apple iPad Air is down to just $539 at Amazon with a further $39 discount at the checkout bringing it down to just $500. The lowest price ever on Amazon for this stunning tablet, you won’t want to miss out on getting the best for less.

More tablet deals

Looking for other iPad deals? There are plenty out there. Alternatively, you can also check out the best tablet deals for Android and iOS-based slates, or you can home in on the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals or the best Apple deals, too. There’s sure to be something here to make browsing the internet or streaming content on the move easier than before.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

$60 $100
Save when you buy 2 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablets. Kid-proof cases, a 2-year replacement guarantee, curated age-appropriate content, and parent dashboard protect kids and tablets.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids

$90 $140
Parents can save 25% when they buy two Fire Kids tablets. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is rated for kids 3 to 7. This model includes age-appropriate content, parental controls, and a kid-proof case.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) - Silver

$1,099 $1,199
Built with the Apple M1 chip, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro guarantees that you will experience the best performance yet. It is designed with Liquid Retina XDR display for the ultimate editing experience.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come.
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

$140 $200
Save when you buy two Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablets. Amazon's most powerful tablet with age-appropriate content and parent controls.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance.
Buy at Amazon
