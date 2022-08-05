Amazon cut the price of the 2021 iPad to $300

It’s hard to remember what life was like before tablets were part of our daily workflow, and just like laptops and smartphones, they need to be updated every now and then to keep up with current tech, which is why we always keep an eye out for the best iPad deals. Right now just so happens to be one of those times, as Amazon is offering a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for $300, saving you $29, or 9% off the original retail price of $329. Apple deals are rare, so if you’re thinking about upgrading your iPad or buying one for the first time, click the Buy Now below to grab one at a great price.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

Apple’s iPads have become a household item at this point, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t specific advantages to owning the 2021 10.2-inch iPad. It comes with Wi-Fi capability, so not only can you use it on Wi-Fi networks, you can also tether it to your smartphone and use cell data when you’re on the go. Why pay extra for the cellular model when you’re already paying for data on your phone? The 2021 iPad comes with 64GB of storage, which is the perfect amount to store all of your app data, as well as some music and photos, but since almost everything is cloud-based anymore, your storage is essentially limitless.

The 2021 Apple iPad runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and features an 8-megapixel back camera as well as a 12-megapixel front camera. It comes with Touch ID that gives you secure authentication for use in apps as well as with Apple Pay. Best of all, the 2021 iPad delivers up to 10 hours of battery life so it will last the entire day on a single charge. Add an Apple Pencil to your setup for even more functionality, or grab a wireless keyboard to simulate a laptop computer.

It’s not often we see tablet deals on Apple devices, which is why you may want to think long and hard before you pass up the one happening on Amazon today. $300 is a great price for a 2021 iPad, especially considering it’s a $29 discount on original retail price of $329. Whether you’re headed back to the office, back to school, or on a trip, the 2021 iPad has everything you need to keep you up and running.

