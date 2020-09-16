Amazon discounts iPad Mini following new iPad announcements

Heard the news about the new iPad Air and wishing you had more cash to spend on a great new tablet? Don’t worry about it. Right now, you can buy the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon for just $350 and it’s still a more than fantastic device that can cater to all your needs. With a $50 saving, this is the ideal time to snap one up, making this one of the better iPad deals right now.

The Apple iPad Mini is a fantastic little device. It offers a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True and Wide Color technologies so that the picture looks great no matter what you’re doing on your tablet. It uses an A12 Bionic chip so it can easily cope with your activities, whether you’re writing up important documents for work or playing the latest hits on Apple Arcade. No matter what, the Apple iPad Mini won’t miss a beat.

If you love to take photos, you’ll be happy there, too. The tablet has an 8MP back camera for any time you need to take quick snaps of something. It also has a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for when you want to FaceTime friends or take important video conferencing calls through the device. There are stereo speakers as well so you’ll be able to hear others easily.

Worried about security for such a portable device? Don’t sweat. The Apple iPad Mini has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor so only you and your fingerprint can access your files and important data. The device also has a fantastic battery life with up to 10 hours, ensuring you’ll be good to go throughout most of the day without any issues.

This is a lightweight and thin tablet so you can easily toss the Apple iPad Mini into your bag without feeling weighed down. You can also choose to add the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, or a Bluetooth keyboard to your setup, making the iPad Mini even more practical.

The Apple iPad Mini is normally priced at $400 but Amazon has cut the price down to just $350 for a limited time only. The iPad Mini might not be the latest tech when it comes to iPads but that doesn’t stop it from being a great purchase. It’s sure to be super useful over the coming months and years when it comes to both fun and work purposes.

