Been dreaming of a new iPad? Today might be your best chance to get one, with these iPad Pro deals, iPad deals, Apple deals, and tablet deals. And right now, at Amazon, the 12.9-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 256GB) is on sale for $100 off. We never see discounts on the newest Apple products, and right now, this iPad is down to $1,099, from its regular price of $1,199 — why not take advantage of this awesome deal? It won’t last long!

When Digital Trends reviewed the 2021 iPad Pro, we said that it was, “​​More than you need, exactly what you want.” And we stand by that. This is an iPad for someone who wants faultless performance on an incredibly clear and highly functional 12.9-inch display. If aesthetics are part of your buying decision for an iPad, there’s no better-designed tablet, and that includes its USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port, a new feature for iPads. If you’ve been considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, this could be your chance.

You can’t talk about the new generation of iPad Pros without talking about Apple’s M1 chip, the cornerstone of this tablet’s top-tier performance. With it, you get 256GB of storage and a USB-4 connection to help you offload extra data, as well as charge your iPad Pro, quickly (even though the battery on the new iPad Pro lasts an entire day). There’s Face ID for secure authentication as well as ease of access, and Apple Pay so you can leave your wallet at home. The audio setup is superb, and with support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio, you’ll have the potential for the ultimate creative or working tool, right at your fingertips.

And then there’s the screen. You won’t find a more stunning display than the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display, with its 264 pixel-per-inch density and a 120Hz refresh rate and featuring mini-LED display technology. What this means is the brightest colors as well as most defined contrasts of any tablet screen we’ve ever seen. And it moves, browses, and responds to your touch incredibly well.

There are amazing cameras with this iPad Pro, too. Apple has improved on last year’s camera technology with the front-facing camera moving from a 7-megapixel sensor to a new 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. For a work or school day that involves video calls, this is a dream come true, especially because this design change was made to accommodate Center Stage, which allows the camera to follow you around the room (the already impressive rear-facing cameras remain the same: A 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultrawide camera).

This is a top-tier tablet, and we almost never see new Apple products on sale, so don’t let this opportunity to score the new iPad Pro pass you by.

