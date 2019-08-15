Deals

Grab this latest Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB with an $81 discount at Walmart

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
The latest Apple products are often pricey, especially on their initial releases. Discounts on these pieces of tech are also hard to come by, so most of us are forced to wait for a few months (or years) until they dropped to a more affordable price. If you’re in the market for the newest Apple iPads and not willing to shell out more than $500 for the iPad Pro, Walmart has offered a 25% discount on the latest Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB variant. Order yours now for only $249 instead of $330 and save as much as $81.

At first glance, you will hardly notice its difference between the older generations of the iPad. However, this latest iPad is intuitive, more powerful, and now has major support on the Apple Pencil. We are awed by its performance that we gave it an impressive score of 9 out of 10 in our last review.

This new 32GB iPad is equipped with an A10 Fusion chip with an embedded M10 co-processor that boosts its processing power, giving you an improved performance when using augmented reality apps, editing 4K videos, and even in gaming. The battery can keep with hours of usage and can last up to 10 hours.

Sporting a 9.7-inch multi-touch retina display, it offers great clarity and vividness in the picture. This latest version of the iPad makes it effortless to do all tasks from browsing photos, editing documents, checking your email, and downloading apps. You’ll have the option to use this iPad any way you want either via touch, a keyboard, or even a pencil.

Comparable to most stylus pens, the Apple Pencil lets you compose notes, draw paint, or create designs. It’s also simpler to use as the other stylus pens in the market. It has amazing functions like by tapping the pencil twice, you can switch from the Pencil to the eraser tool, and tapping twice again will switch back to the last tool used. It is also compatible with all kinds of Bluetooth keyboards, so you can instantly transform your iPad to become your personal laptop. However, both the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboard are sold separately so you need to get one to unlock the iPad’s full potential.

You can do countless things with more than a million of iPad apps that are specifically designed for its large display. Grab one now and enjoy $80 discount as Walmart drops the price of the latest Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB from $330 down to only $249.

Looking for more great stuff? Find MacBook deals, iPhone deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

