Amazon and Best Buy drop incredible deals on the MacBook Pro 15 and 16

Christmas is nearly here and you’re probably still wondering what to get a friend or family member. Or perhaps you just want to put that holiday bonus to good use and buy something extra nice for yourself. You can never go wrong with an Apple product, and you’re in luck as we’ve spotted a couple of sweet last-minute deals on the MacBook Pro 15 and MacBook Pro 16. Save as much as $305 when you get them on Amazon and Best Buy today.

MACBOOK PRO 15 – $2,050

The MacBook Pro 15 looks almost exactly like its 2017 and 2016 predecessors, save for one significant hardware upgrade: Its keyboard. One of the things we disliked about the older model was its low-travel keyboard, which left users feeling like they were typing on a block of wood. Thankfully, Apple has addressed this issue. The keys now have a softer feel and they’re no longer obnoxiously loud. Overall, typing has become a more pleasurable experience. However, key travel is still frustratingly short and actuation is still clicky.

As usual, the MacBook Pro 15 offers industry-leading display and sound. The 15-inch screen is still a thing of beauty, with Apple’s 16:10 aspect ratio (most laptop screens are 3:2) providing more vertical space for a fuller view of your work. Colors are extremely accurate, black levels are great, and images look completely natural, which makes this a great laptop for photographers and creative professionals. In fact, the MacBook Pro is our choice for the best laptop for photo editing. The same goes for its up-firing stereo speakers, which offer an incredibly loud room-filling sound that retains the richness of spoken words and the subtleties of music.

Unfortunately, the MacBook Pro 15 still lacks sufficient ports. There are four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack. That’s all. This decision may be forward-thinking as more and more peripheral devices are being outfitted with USB-C, but the lack of an SD card slot is odd since this is being marketed to creatives.

The MacBook Pro 15 now boasts more power courtesy of its Intel Core i7 processor. Configurations with a Core i9 processor are available, but of course, they cost more. With a jump in processing power, we saw a huge boost in performance. The improvement is also down to a MacBook Pro software patch which fixed a throttling issue. You can open multiple heavy programs like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X simultaneously and operation will remain glitch-free.

This laptop’s battery life is decent. Apple claims it can last for 10 hours on a single charge, and we saw close to that in our high-definition video loop test. Web browsing was decidedly less impressive at eight hours. These numbers aren’t terrible, but we’ve seen better.

Although the MacBook Pro 15 has been overshadowed by the MacBook Pro 16 as the best MacBook that you can buy (read below to know why), if it’s outstanding performance you’re after at a slightly more affordable price, it certainly won’t disappoint. Get one for a massive $350 off on Best Buy. Instead of its usual price of $2,400, get it for $2,050.

MACBOOK PRO 16 – $2,198

Although the MacBook Pro 15’s keyboard was a major improvement over its predecessors, it still wasn’t good enough considering the premium price tag. Well, we can all rejoice as Apple finally listened and ditched the butterfly keyboard in favor of a more traditional and infinitely better design. If you’ve got the budget for it, the MacBook Pro 16 is the best laptop that you can buy, with improvements on nearly every aspect and not just the keyboard.

To be quite honest, the MacBook Pro 16’s overall design isn’t anything revolutionary. Its unibody aluminum chassis is still reliably sturdy, and you still get the usual Thunderbolt 3 port selection and the massive Force Touch trackpad. However, take a look closer and you’ll see small changes here and there. Instead of shrinking the bezels which would consequently create less room for the other components, Apple decided to add an extra 0.6-inch of display, making for 3,072 x 1,920 resolution. The massive screen offers a fuller view of your work, perfect for multitasking or working in a complex application like Adobe Premiere.

Now let’s talk more about the most drastic change of all: The keyboard. Calling the new set of inputs a “Magic Keyboard,” to match the still-popular iMac accessory, its full millimeter of travel feels like an ocean compared to the prior design. The physical Escape key and the inverted “T” arrow keys make a return. This is the best Mac keyboard ever released, with larger keycaps and a snappier mechanism. If you’re wondering whether the Touchbar is still there, the answer is yes, and it’s still completely and utterly useless.

The inflated chassis also means a trio of tremendous improvements: Larger battery cells, a complete overhaul of the internal system, and terrific-sounding speakers. The MacBook Pro 16’s massive battery cells raise the total watt-hours of juice from 83.6 to 100, the largest battery you can cram in a laptop of this size. And with more chassis space, Apple completely redesigned the thermals of this laptop: Thinner fan blades, larger heatsinks, extra vents. All these are necessary to ensure that the Core i7 Intel Processor (for a few hundred dollars more you can get one with an i9 processor) works seamlessly and efficiently, and it has made a world of difference. The MacBook Pro 16 performed astoundingly in all our benchmark tests, making it the most powerful work laptop out there and a creative professional’s best friend. Finally, you’ll find three speakers on each side of this laptop, two of which are woofers designed to cancel out each other’s vibrations. That allows the MacBook Pro 16 to get half an octave deeper bass. It’s the best sounding speaker system we’ve heard on a portable computer so far.

A sparkling new star in the tech market, you can get the MacBook Pro 16 on Amazon for a huge $201 off. Instead of its normal retail price of $2,399, get it for $2,198. Trust us, you won’t regret buying it.

