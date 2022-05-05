 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This refurbished MacBook Air a steal at $140 under sticker

Aaron Mamiit
By
The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Shoppers who are always on the lookout for Apple deals know that discounts for the company’s products don’t happen too often, so if you’ve been waiting for a chance to buy a MacBook for cheap, your best bet may be through refurbished MacBook deals. If you’re willing to give it a chance, Amazon is selling the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage version of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air in its Amazon Renewed Store for just $809, for a $141 discount to the laptop’s original price of $950.

As one of the best MacBooks that are out in the market, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air offers powerful performance in a lightweight and portable machine through Apple’s M1 chip. The extremely efficient processor also enables the MacBook Air to go fanless, so it’s silent no matter what kind of task you’re running. Apple also promises up to 29 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you won’t have to plug in the laptop as often as previous models.

The MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch display with 2736 x 1824 resolution, the Magic Keyboard that replaces the controversial butterfly keyboard, a haptic touchpad that’s very smooth to use, and a Touch ID sensor that’s embedded in the power button so you can log in using your fingerprint instead of a password.

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air devices that are sold on the Amazon Renewed Store are guaranteed to work and look like they’re brand-new products. Amazon received these laptops from other customers from returns or trade-ins, and they undergo inspection and testing before they are put up for sale. If you’re not satisfied with the refurbished 2020 Apple MacBook Air, you can have it replaced or refunded under the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

If you want to enjoy savings on MacBook deals, there’s no reason to avoid buying refurbished products, especially when they’re coming from a reputable source like the Amazon Renewed Store. Here’s your chance to purchase the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage version of the 2020 Apple MacBook Air at $141 off, bringing the refurbished laptop’s price down to $809 from its original price of $950. Stock is very limited though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own 2020 Apple MacBook Air.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best thrillers on Netflix right now (May 2022)

Robert Pattinson in The Devil All the Time

The best Pixar movies on Disney+ (May 2022)

Sully the monster, from Monsters. Inc.

The best Amazon Original movies right now (May 2022)

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate in I Want You Back.

The best kids movies on Hulu right now (May 2022)

The characters of Despicable Me.

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix right now

Lucas Bond and Gemma Arterton in Summerland.

The best fantasy movies on Hulu right now

Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon in Pleasantville.

The best family movies on Amazon Prime Video (May 2022)

Sonic the Hedgehog glides on the road in Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2022) hands-on review: Warp speed

The Acer Chromebook 514 on a table.

The best Mars movies of all time

Matt Damon sciences in The Martian.

What is Embracer Group? Gaming’s new megapower, explained

Lara looks at the camera in Rise of the Tomb Raider.

The best action movies on Disney+ right now (May 2022)

The cast of Star Wars.

The best dramas on Netflix right now (May 2022)

Robert Deniro in Taxi Driver.

New Corsair wired gaming headsets deliver great sound at a low price

The Corsair HS65 headset and its Dolby 7.1 Surround sound USB adapter.