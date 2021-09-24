  1. Deals
Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Prices SLASHED at Amazon Today

By

If you’re looking for sleek, high-end laptops that can handle everything you throw at them, you can’t go wrong with MacBook deals. Most new MacBooks that you buy will be loaded with Apple’s blazing fast proprietary M1 processing chips and feature an elegant design with fantastic build quality. If you’ve got other Apple devices, like iPhones, iPads, and Airpods, then a MacBook’s intuitive experience would be the perfect device for you.

However, high-end MacBooks don’t come cheap. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about two amazing Apple deals you can get on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is the Apple MacBook Air – a stunning piece of hardware that you can pick up right now for just $850, which is $150 off its original price of $1,000. You can also buy the Apple MacBook Pro on Amazon for just $1,150, which is $150 off the standard price tag of $1,300. You can find out more about these laptop deals below.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) — $850, was $1,000

The M1-powered Macbook Air, open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is a fantastic option for anyone looking to purchase a macOS laptop. It’s equipped with the Apple M1 chip, so it has just as much processing power as pricier models while coming in at a surprisingly budget-friendly price point. It also comes with 8GB of superfast memory, 256GB of solid-state storage, and a promised 18-hour battery life, so it’s easy to see why it’s a popular daily driver for work and school. In our Apple MacBook Air M1 review, we praised it for its excellent keyboard and touchpad and rock-solid build quality. It’s also equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor that allows you to quickly and securely log into your device. For those who plan to use it as a media consumption device, this device is equipped with a stunning 13-inch Retina display that will make all your content look fantastic. If the Apple MacBook Air sounds like the perfect laptop for you, you can find it right now on Amazon for just $850, down from the regular $1,000 price. You should hurry because this deal could any at any time!

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) — $1,150, was $1,300

The M1-powered MacBook Pro on a coffee table.

If you’re looking for one of the most powerful portable devices that Apple has to offer, look no further than the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro. Like the Air, it’s also equipped with Apple’s fantastic M1 chip, a powerful GPU, and 256GB of solid-state storage. However, unlike the Air, it has an active cooling system to handle sustained, extended workloads better. It also has a slightly bigger battery life, promising up to 20 hours of use, the longest ever on a MacBook. You can learn more about the differences between the two models in our Apple MacBook Air vs. Pro comparison. Another big boon is the TouchBar, which is an excellent feature for those in the creative industry. You’ll get quick access to all the most important shortcuts, tools, and palettes that you need when using Apple’s compatible software. If this sounds like your ideal device, you can pick up the Apple MacBook Pro for just $1,150, a hefty $150 discount from the standard price of $1,300. Click the “Buy Now” button before this deal ends!

More MacBook deals

Are you looking for a different MacBook model? Maybe you need a different processor or more storage. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve compiled some of the best MacBook deals around the internet below.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$850 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon
Free AirPods

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Education Pricing

Exclusive discounts for students & teachers
Students and teachers with a valid .edu email address can enjoy exclusive pricing on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro directly from the Apple Store. more
Buy at Apple

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch w/Touch Bar (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,200 $1,300
Packing the latest M1 CPU, this 13-inch MacBook Pro is an incredibly capable machine that will handle your work and daily needs for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage)

$1,700 $1,999
Need a ton of storage in a portable package? Look at this 13-inch MacBook Pro: You'll get all the space you need with a 1TB SSD and a solid workhorse of a quad-core, eighth-gen, Core i5 processor. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Amazon Renewed)

$1,599 $2,285
The new MacBook Pro is pricey to be sure, but buying this mint condition Renewed unit from Amazon is a great way to stack up the savings on Apple's premium 16-inch laptop. more
Buy at Amazon

MacBook 12 (2017, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - Amazon Renewed

$550
The 12-inch MacBook was recently discontinued, and this might be your last chance to score one for this cheap before it's gone for good. more
Buy at Amazon
