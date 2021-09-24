If you’re looking for sleek, high-end laptops that can handle everything you throw at them, you can’t go wrong with MacBook deals. Most new MacBooks that you buy will be loaded with Apple’s blazing fast proprietary M1 processing chips and feature an elegant design with fantastic build quality. If you’ve got other Apple devices, like iPhones, iPads, and Airpods, then a MacBook’s intuitive experience would be the perfect device for you.

However, high-end MacBooks don’t come cheap. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about two amazing Apple deals you can get on Amazon right now. One of our favorites is the Apple MacBook Air – a stunning piece of hardware that you can pick up right now for just $850, which is $150 off its original price of $1,000. You can also buy the Apple MacBook Pro on Amazon for just $1,150, which is $150 off the standard price tag of $1,300. You can find out more about these laptop deals below.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) — $850, was $1,000

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is a fantastic option for anyone looking to purchase a macOS laptop. It’s equipped with the Apple M1 chip, so it has just as much processing power as pricier models while coming in at a surprisingly budget-friendly price point. It also comes with 8GB of superfast memory, 256GB of solid-state storage, and a promised 18-hour battery life, so it’s easy to see why it’s a popular daily driver for work and school. In our Apple MacBook Air M1 review, we praised it for its excellent keyboard and touchpad and rock-solid build quality. It’s also equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor that allows you to quickly and securely log into your device. For those who plan to use it as a media consumption device, this device is equipped with a stunning 13-inch Retina display that will make all your content look fantastic. If the Apple MacBook Air sounds like the perfect laptop for you, you can find it right now on Amazon for just $850, down from the regular $1,000 price. You should hurry because this deal could any at any time!

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) — $1,150, was $1,300

If you’re looking for one of the most powerful portable devices that Apple has to offer, look no further than the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro. Like the Air, it’s also equipped with Apple’s fantastic M1 chip, a powerful GPU, and 256GB of solid-state storage. However, unlike the Air, it has an active cooling system to handle sustained, extended workloads better. It also has a slightly bigger battery life, promising up to 20 hours of use, the longest ever on a MacBook. You can learn more about the differences between the two models in our Apple MacBook Air vs. Pro comparison. Another big boon is the TouchBar, which is an excellent feature for those in the creative industry. You’ll get quick access to all the most important shortcuts, tools, and palettes that you need when using Apple’s compatible software. If this sounds like your ideal device, you can pick up the Apple MacBook Pro for just $1,150, a hefty $150 discount from the standard price of $1,300. Click the “Buy Now” button before this deal ends!

More MacBook deals

Are you looking for a different MacBook model? Maybe you need a different processor or more storage. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve compiled some of the best MacBook deals around the internet below.

