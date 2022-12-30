 Skip to main content
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, 512GB)

The 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro is in Digital Trends’ list of the best MacBooks because it offers massive raw power through Apple’s M1 Pro chip, which doubles the GPU cores of the M1. The M1 Pro chip not only offers a significant improvement in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance, but its efficiency also enables a battery life that can last up to 17 hours on a single charge. The laptop comes with MacOS Monterey pre-installed, but you can immediately upgrade to MacOS Ventura to access the improvements in the latest version of Apple’s operating system for computers.

The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro features a 3024 x 1964 resolution, a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, and support for HDR content — all great specs for working on multimedia projects and watching streaming content. The laptop also comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a studio-quality three-microphone array so you’ll look and sound clear during video calls, and a comprehensive suite of ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI port, so you’ll be able to connect all the accessories that you need.

Cap off 2022 by taking advantage of Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD. You’ll only have to pay $1,600 for the laptop instead of $2,000, as part of the retailer’s MacBook deals in its ongoing flash sale. It’s highly recommended that you finalize the purchase as soon as possible though, as we’re not sure how long you’ve got before stocks of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro are depleted.

