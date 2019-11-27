Score $200 off the new MacBook Pro 16-inch with this Black Friday deal

Apple’s brand-new MacBook Pro 16-inch is less than a month old, but already it’s seeing some excellent Black Friday discounts. Right now, you can grab it for $200 off thanks to B&H. This cracker of a deal is even better than the $100 day-one discount previously offered by Best Buy.

Even better, the discount applies to almost every configuration of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. That means you’re not restricted to one or two preselected loadouts — if there’s a version of the MacBook Pro 16-inch you want, chances are it’s discounted.

For example, the entry-level MacBook Pro 16-inch has now dropped to $2,199. That’ll get you a 9th-generation 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card. That would cost you $2,399 if you were to buy the exact same model through Apple.

So, why exactly is the MacBook Pro 16-inch a big deal? Well, as we said in our review, it’s by far “the best Mac in years.” Apple has fixed several key customer complaints, while at the same time retaining everything that we already loved about the Mac.

Key among these improvements — quite literally — is the new Magic Keyboard. Apple has long struggled with its butterfly keyboard, which has been failure-prone and generated much bad press for the company. The new keyboard instead uses scissor switches while keeping the improved stability of the butterfly design, resulting in “the best Mac keyboard ever released” in our opinion.

Elsewhere, the display bezel has been slimmed down, giving it a much more up-to-date, modern feel, and the internal thermal architecture has been improved to allow the processor to shine. That, combined with the all-new AMD Navi graphics, make this a superbly powerful machine that’ll tear through professional workloads. And with up to 8TB of SSD storage, you can potentially go without the MacBook Pro accessories you may previously have needed.

With two retailers already willing to cut the price of the MacBook Pro 16-inch, this could be a good Black Friday indeed if you’re in the market for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro. We’ll have all the latest deals to help you save money, so keep checking back on our Black Friday deals hub.

