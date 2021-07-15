  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this Apple Watch is today

By
The Apple Watch in black.

Whether you’re an Apple fan looking for some of the best Apple Watch deals, or you just want a capable smartwatch, there’s something out there for you. Don’t forget to check out some of the other smartwatch deals, too!

Walmart never ceases to amaze us with its fantastic deals, as right now, they’re taking quite a bit off the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with GPS. You can get it for $169 in black or white with free two-day delivery. That’s a small price to pay for one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Wondering what the difference is between the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models? Check out our Series 3 and Series 4 feature. You might also like to know the Series 3 was a hidden gem in 2020 because of its features, price, and design.

The Apple Watch Series 3 38mm comes with a silicone sport band and aluminum case. Both the band and case match, whether you get the white or black styles. It features a swim-proof design with built-in GPS to track your walks and runs. Inside is a dual-core processor for a fast and responsive experience. You also get a bevy of sports tracking and health tracking modes, as well as a barometric altimeter that can tell you how high you’ve climbed while hiking a mountain. It has a beautiful Retina touchscreen display and several clock faces.

Additional features include mobile payments, thanks to Apple Pay, an option to unlock your Mac using your watch, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. You can call emergency services right from your wrist if you’re in danger or encounter a problem. You can also track your heart health or receive a tap on your wrist when it’s time to turn with Maps navigation turned on.

Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with GPS and sport band for $169. Normally $200, you’re getting over $30 off, not including the cost of the free two-day delivery. That’s a heck of a deal, and it’s still an awesome smartwatch, even now.

More smartwatch deals available now

Not a fan of the Apple Watch or this particular model? Don’t worry, there are plenty of other deals available. We gathered the best ones for you already, which you’ll find below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$149 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa 3

$199 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$259 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$190 $400
Trade in and get one of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, to manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung
