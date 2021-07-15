We can’t believe how cheap this Apple Watch is today

Whether you’re an Apple fan looking for some of the best Apple Watch deals, or you just want a capable smartwatch, there’s something out there for you. Don’t forget to check out some of the other smartwatch deals, too!

Walmart never ceases to amaze us with its fantastic deals, as right now, they’re taking quite a bit off the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with GPS. You can get it for $169 in black or white with free two-day delivery. That’s a small price to pay for one of the best smartwatches on the market.

Wondering what the difference is between the Apple Watch Series 3 and newer models? Check out our Series 3 and Series 4 feature. You might also like to know the Series 3 was a hidden gem in 2020 because of its features, price, and design.

The Apple Watch Series 3 38mm comes with a silicone sport band and aluminum case. Both the band and case match, whether you get the white or black styles. It features a swim-proof design with built-in GPS to track your walks and runs. Inside is a dual-core processor for a fast and responsive experience. You also get a bevy of sports tracking and health tracking modes, as well as a barometric altimeter that can tell you how high you’ve climbed while hiking a mountain. It has a beautiful Retina touchscreen display and several clock faces.

Additional features include mobile payments, thanks to Apple Pay, an option to unlock your Mac using your watch, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking. You can call emergency services right from your wrist if you’re in danger or encounter a problem. You can also track your heart health or receive a tap on your wrist when it’s time to turn with Maps navigation turned on.

Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with GPS and sport band for $169. Normally $200, you’re getting over $30 off, not including the cost of the free two-day delivery. That’s a heck of a deal, and it’s still an awesome smartwatch, even now.

More smartwatch deals available now

Not a fan of the Apple Watch or this particular model? Don’t worry, there are plenty of other deals available. We gathered the best ones for you already, which you’ll find below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations