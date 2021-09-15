  1. Deals
Can’t afford the Apple Watch Series 7? These older models are on sale today

By

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.

The 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 is available from Amazon for $199, $30 cheaper than its original price of $229, while the price of the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch SE was also reduced by $30 to $249, from its original price of $279. The outgoing flagship model, the Apple Watch Series 6, also received a discount, with the 40mm GPS version down $50 from its original price of $399 to bring it down to $349.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with the Activity Rings on the screen.

The Apple Watch Series 3 was launched in 2017, but it will still be compatible with WatchOS 8, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for wearable devices. It seamlessly performs basic functions such as tracking your daily exercise with the Activity Rings, issuing commands to Siri, and personalizing the device to your preferences.

For the cheapest Apple Watch model that’s still supported by the upcoming WatchOS 8, you’ll want to purchase the Apple Watch Series 3. Its 42mm, GPS version is available on Amazon for just $199, after a $30 discount to its original price of $229. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you want to get an Apple Watch for very cheap, you should click that Buy Now button for the Apple Watch Series 3 as soon as you can.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) – $249, was $279

The Apple Watch SE with a few apps visible on the display.

The Apple Watch SE, which rolled out last year, maintains the important features of the Apple Watch, with comprehensive health tracking and customization options combining with responsive performance. When comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE stands out with its updated Retina display and additional health features such as an always-on altimeter and improved optical heart sensor.

For a modern, but still budget, Apple Watch, go for the Apple Watch SE. The 40mm, GPS version is on sale on Amazon at $30 off, bringing its price down to just $249 from its original price of $279. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, so if you think the Apple Watch SE is the smartwatch for you, don’t delay. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) – $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers the best Apple Watch experience before the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7. When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 6 keeps the modern features of the Apple Watch SE but introduces premium characteristics such as an always-on display that makes the wearable device a head-turner.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is here, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a top-quality wearable device. Amazon is selling its 40mm, GPS version for only $349, after a $50 discount to its original price of $399. Don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as other shoppers may snap up all the stock — finalize your purchase of the Apple Watch Series 6 as soon as possible.

More Apple Watch deals

If you want an Apple Watch but can’t afford the hefty premium of the Apple Watch Series 7, you should take advantage of Amazon’s offers for the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6. There are more discounts out there from various retailers though, and if you want to check them out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Watch deals that are currently available.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$409 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$9 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm). Pink Sand Sport Band

$249 $279
Featuring a wide array of convenient features, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent budget-friendly option for power users looking for an upgraded way of life and access to the world on their wrist. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm, Black

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$300 $329
If you're looking for an Apple Watch, 2020's SE with GPS and cellular connectivity is a great option, complete with everything you know and love about Apple and the convenience that comes with it. more
Buy at Amazon
