Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, which features a larger screen, thinner bezels, and improved fast-charging technology, among other changes. However, if you’re not feeling the latest model, or if you prefer to buy something cheaper, you should check out the available smartwatch deals for previous editions of the Apple Watch. Amazon, a reliable source of Apple Watch deals, has slashed the prices of the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6.

The 42mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 3 is available from Amazon for $199, $30 cheaper than its original price of $229, while the price of the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch SE was also reduced by $30 to $249, from its original price of $279. The outgoing flagship model, the Apple Watch Series 6, also received a discount, with the 40mm GPS version down $50 from its original price of $399 to bring it down to $349.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) – $199, was $229

The Apple Watch Series 3 was launched in 2017, but it will still be compatible with WatchOS 8, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system for wearable devices. It seamlessly performs basic functions such as tracking your daily exercise with the Activity Rings, issuing commands to Siri, and personalizing the device to your preferences.

For the cheapest Apple Watch model that’s still supported by the upcoming WatchOS 8, you’ll want to purchase the Apple Watch Series 3. Its 42mm, GPS version is available on Amazon for just $199, after a $30 discount to its original price of $229. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you want to get an Apple Watch for very cheap, you should click that Buy Now button for the Apple Watch Series 3 as soon as you can.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) – $249, was $279

The Apple Watch SE, which rolled out last year, maintains the important features of the Apple Watch, with comprehensive health tracking and customization options combining with responsive performance. When comparing the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch SE stands out with its updated Retina display and additional health features such as an always-on altimeter and improved optical heart sensor.

For a modern, but still budget, Apple Watch, go for the Apple Watch SE. The 40mm, GPS version is on sale on Amazon at $30 off, bringing its price down to just $249 from its original price of $279. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear, so if you think the Apple Watch SE is the smartwatch for you, don’t delay. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) – $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 6 offers the best Apple Watch experience before the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7. When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 6 keeps the modern features of the Apple Watch SE but introduces premium characteristics such as an always-on display that makes the wearable device a head-turner.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is here, but the Apple Watch Series 6 is still a top-quality wearable device. Amazon is selling its 40mm, GPS version for only $349, after a $50 discount to its original price of $399. Don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button as other shoppers may snap up all the stock — finalize your purchase of the Apple Watch Series 6 as soon as possible.

If you want an Apple Watch but can’t afford the hefty premium of the Apple Watch Series 7, you should take advantage of Amazon’s offers for the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6. There are more discounts out there from various retailers though, and if you want to check them out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Watch deals that are currently available.

