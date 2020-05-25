5 Apple deals you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day

Memorial Day is here, and with it comes a load of awesome discounts on Apple hardware. We’ve done the research for you and put together a list of five Apple deals you shouldn’t miss: The AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 10.2, and the latest MacBook Air all have their prices slashed on Best Buy and Amazon. Jump on these Memorial Day sales now and save up to $100.

Apple Watch Series 3 – $179, was $199

The Apple Watch Series 3 may not be the latest smartwatch from the tech giant, but it’s still one of the best wearables you can buy especially if you’re an iPhone user. It packs a lot of smarts and conveniences in such a small unit, making it an ideal companion for everyday fitness tracking and connectivity. Best of all, it’s compatible with the WatchOS 6 so you won’t be missing out on important updates like new fitness tracking features, improved Siri functionality, and the Apple Watch App Store.

This smartwatch packs the S3 chip inside which ensures quick launching of apps and smooth responding of tasks every time. And just like most smartwatches, devices can be synced using Bluetooth to enable smartphone notifications and music controls. You can connect it to your iPhone and get real-time updates on messages, social media, and more, or connect it to your headphones or earbuds to listen to your favorite tunes or to take calls.

Those with an active lifestyle will be glad to know that this smartwatch is also a reliable health and fitness tracker. It can monitor heart rate, calories burned, and steps, and has varied tracking options for walking, running, and more. Everything is collated in the Activity app (on your phone), where statistics are laid out in an easy-to-read interface. And since it has water resistance to a depth of up to 50 meters, it’s OK to swim, shower, and walk in the rain with it on your wrist.

iPad 10.2 – $250, was $330

The seventh-generation Apple iPad is one of our current picks for the best tablets of 2020. Our review team even dubbed it the “culmination of all of Apple’s experiences.” It may not have the bells and whistles of the pricier counterparts, but it’s a great, easily accessible all-around tablet that delivers a really solid performance at a reasonable price.

At its core is Apple’s A10 Fusion processor with an embedded M10 co-processor and 3GB of RAM. It’s not as fast the A12X or the A12Z found in the Pro models, but all you need to know is that it runs smoothly. From skipping in and out of apps and surfing the web to watching a movie and playing the latest games, you can count on the iPad to perform with zero lag. The screen is larger than those of the previous models as well, which means more space for productivity, multitasking, and entertainment.

What makes this iPad a real winner is the iPadOS. This operating system specifically made for the iPad ushers in a lot of improvements, including a revamped home screen layout, a desktop-grade Safari, and the Split View. Additionally, the tablet boasts enhanced support for the Apple Pencil and is now compatible with the Smart Keyboard (both accessories sold separately). These features all add up to make the iPad 10.2 a real capable portable workstation.

AirPods Pro – $268, was $250

From taking calls and multimedia consumption to workout jamming, you can never go wrong with the AirPods Pro. This model combines the best features of the original AirPods and a series of upgrades, making it a real champ that beats the previous generations in many ways. For design, the California-based tech titan decided to go for the same golf-tee look although it’s a bit shorter now. Soft, flexible silicone ear tips (three sizes included) have also been added, which ensure a secure and comfortable fit plus complete ear canal seal for better delivery of sound and blockage of noise.

The AirPods Pro are actually in the same league as the mighty Sony WF-1000XM3 and the Sennheiser Momentum when it comes to sound performance. Whatever it is you are listening to, you can expect them to come along with sharp details and a punchy, tuneful bass response. Their noise cancellation is excellent as well. Unwanted background noise is effectively muted or blocked, giving out an effect that’s comparable to that of the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. These earbuds also have a Transparency Mode which is perfect if you want to let all the ambient noise in and stay aware of what’s happening around you.

Apple gave the AirPods Pro the same battery performance as the previous models – that is up to five hours of streaming on a single charge plus over 24 hours of backup juice with the wireless charging case. These earbuds also carry the convenience of Siri, accelerometers, and intuitive touch controls.

Apple Watch Series 5 – $299, was $399

If you want the very best smartwatch, there’s no greater pick than the Apple Watch Series 5. This model carries the same iconic design of its predecessor, but with several new enhancements tossed in. One of these upgrades includes the always-on display. This allows the user to take a quick glance at the time, just as you would do on a conventional timepiece. Apple also beefed up this latest Apple Watch with more precise positioning, an expanded emergency contact service, and an improved storage capacity.

The Apple Watch Series 5 packs a full suite of fitness and health tracking features under the hood. Apart from its heart rate sensor, GPS, and electrocardiogram feature, the smartwatch comes with a range of pre-programmed workouts plans for various activities such as yoga, swimming, hiking, and cycling. Activity trends are present as well which display your progress and notify you if you’re less active.

With the S5 chip inside, the Apple Watch Series 5 guarantees efficient and super-smooth operation. Additionally, apps can now be installed directly to the device thanks to the dedicated Apple Watch App Store brought by the WatchOS 6.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429:

Apple MacBook Air – $950, was $1,000

Apple managed to craft the new MacBook Air thinner and lighter than ever without compromising on build quality. It’s constructed with an eco-friendly aluminum chassis and the same sleek, minimalist aesthetic as the rest of the MacBook family. Although it looks nothing different from the previous model, Apple claims it packs significant enhancements under the hood.

Both the old and new MacBook Air have an LED-backlit display, but the latter’s screen is improved with the addition of Apple’s True Tone technology. This allows the screen to adapt to the environment it’s in, making images appear with more accurate colors and look more natural. It still cannot match the MacBook Pro in terms of visuals, but it’s nonetheless fantastic to gaze at.

At the heart of this MacBook Air is the tenth-generation dual-core Intel Core i3 processor backed by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB solid-state drive (SSD). All these features enable the laptop to deliver reliable performance on day-to-day computing tasks, such as web browsing, video streaming, word processing, and Photoshop. A little bit of lag is to be expected with multiple programs, browser tabs, and applications open all at once, but not so much that would ruin or slow down your flow.

