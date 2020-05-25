Now is your last chance to get the Apple Watch Series 5 at its lowest-ever price

The Apple Watch is not only one of the best-selling wearables of all time, but it is also the best-selling watch of all time and the latest version, the Series 5 is the most innovative model yet. With Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale drawing to a close in a mere matter of hours, now is your last chance to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 off it’s usual $399 price, making it only $299 — the cheapest it has been to date.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429:

The Apple Watch is a great-looking wearable; they look cool on wrists of all sizes from large to small. The always-on screen means you can always check the time, just like an old fashioned watch, but you can also stay up to date with all of your notifications. Aside from these essential functions, the Apple Watch Series 5 allows you to track your workouts and activities while keeping track of your heart rate. For those of you who like to swim to stay fit, the watch is also waterproof so you can track your progress in the pool too.

So much more than a fitness tracker

Even if you’re not big into working out or swimming, the Apple Watch Series 5 can be useful to you. It syncs with all of your favorite apps seamlessly so you can listen to music, stream podcasts, and update your social media all from your wrist. You can even control your smart home devices from the watch, making turning on lights or setting alarms a breeze. This Best Buy deal also includes four months of Apple Music for free, making this an offer that is hard to resist.

Best Buy has all of the available options for the Series 5 on sale today, not just the 40mm with GPS. If you want to keep your phone in your pocket but stay connected, you can get the Series 5 with GPS + Cellular on sale today. Also, for those of you who prefer a bigger watch face, the 44mm is discounted too. There are some different color options available as well, but some of those are already sold out, so it’s time to act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal.

