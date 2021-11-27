For shoppers who want to finally invest in a smartwatch, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 6 Cyber Monday deal. Smartwatches have come a long way since they were first introduced, with the Apple Watch leading the industry with comprehensive health-monitoring features and striking designs. If you’re interested in owning one, the retailer’s Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals include this on the GPS, 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series, which lowers the wearable device’s price to just $349 from its original price of $399 in one of Best Buy’s best Cyber Monday deals.

The Apple Watch Series 6 was the top recommendation in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches until the arrival of its successor, the Apple Watch Series 7, but it still serves as a great introduction to the world of wearable devices. It’s equipped with comprehensive fitness-and health-monitoring features. The Activity Rings system acts as a clear and motivational way for users to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and the data captured by the smartwatch is presented in a simple manner on Apple’s Health app. The Apple Watch Series 6 also features a swim-proof design so that you can wear it in the pool. Swimming is one of the workouts that it can automatically track and measure data for, in addition to running walking, dancing, and more.

Powering the Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s S6 processor, which enables fast performance while you navigate the smartwatch’s menus and use its apps. There’s barely any lag when you access anything on the wearable device, with Apple promising an up to 20% improvement in speed compared with the Apple Watch Series 5.

The Apple Watch Series 6 may have already been overshadowed by the Apple Watch Series 7, but it’s not a huge loss if you don’t have the budget for the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch. When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7, there’s no huge leap forward in terms of fitness- and health-tracking features, mainly because of the many additions to previous generations such as blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, sleep tracking, and integration with Apple’s Fitness Plus. The two versions of the wearable device are both powered by Apple’s WatchOS 8, so there’s no difference in their software, while their batteries are also similarly rated at 18 hours of normal use.

Another point of comparison is between the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, which is the toned-down version of the Apple Watch Series 6 that comes at a cheaper price. The Apple Watch SE isn’t capable of measuring blood oxygen levels or taking an ECG, and it doesn’t have the always-on screen feature that’s one of the primary selling points of the Apple Watch Series 6. The always-on display replaces the boring black screen when the smartwatch isn’t in use with a screen that shows the time in an eye-catching way, which makes the wearable device resemble a traditional watch on your wrist.

