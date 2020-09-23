Apple Watch Series 6 has already been discounted at Amazon

It might have only launched a matter of days ago but Amazon has already cut the price on the latest and greatest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6. Ordinarily priced at $399, you can snap up the base 40mm, GPS variant for just $385. It’s a small discount but an entirely unexpected one and highly unprecedented compared to what happens when other Apple products launch. If you’ve been considering a new Apple Watch in recent times, this is one of the best Apple Watch deals out there right now.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $385, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) — $415, was $429:

As mentioned, the Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple’s latest Apple Watch. That means you get the latest technology every step of the way. It promises to be up to 20% faster than the Series 5 but it does so much more as well. For instance, its Always-On Retina display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors than before, and it offers a wealth of features to get you more active and healthier.

These include an all-new sensor that measures your blood oxygen levels, determining how well your body is absorbing oxygen depending on what you’re doing. Alongside that is the ECG app which keeps an eye on how steady your heart rate is and spots any potential issues before they become a bigger deal. There’s an all-new Sleep app, too, that’s keen to help you establish a regular bedtime routine and generally be prepared for the day ahead of you.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of motivation in the form of extensive workout tracking and the Apple Watch’s Activity Rings feature which encourages you by showing you in a visual way how you’re doing each day. The smartwatch is also swim-proof and you can use it to sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks. You can even use it to take calls and reply to texts from your wrist.

With a fantastic array of features, it’s no wonder the Apple Watch Series 6 is looking so popular right now. What is unusual is that Amazon has already placed it in a flash sale, reducing it by $14. That’s a truly surprising discount and we can’t see stock lasting long. If you’re keen to embrace the latest technology, we recommend jumping in fast. The Apple Watch Series 6 is a truly lovely device after all.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $385, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) — $415, was $429:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations