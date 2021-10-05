  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut at Amazon

By
The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

Shopping season is upon us, with Black Friday deals popping up all over the internet. Amazon is kicking off the holiday season with an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now, marking it down to $350 from $400, a savings of $50. When you combine the Apple name, the most popular in mobile computing, with a sale like this, inventory isn’t going to last. Head over to Amazon now to reserve an Apple Watch Series 6 for your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best-selling smartwatches and fitness devices in the world. It comes with a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, voice assistant, elevation tracker, and heart rate monitor, making it a perfect fit for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It also supports an array of other Apple and third-party apps, creating a versatile digital wearable that pairs easily with your iPhone and other Apple devices.

And while we’re all familiar with the legendary style of Apple-designed products, the Apple Watch Series 6 takes looks to another level, offering a premium feel for a night out on the town, and a sleekness in a form that suits a jog around the neighborhood. The 2.5 times brighter Retina display makes checking your stats, texts, and music easier when outdoors, and we’ve even declared the Apple Watch Series 6 the best, most-feature-rich smartwatch you can buy. So if you’re struggling to maximize the potential of your Apple Watch Series 6 once you’ve snagged this deal from Amazon, check out our  Apple Watch Series 6 tips and tricks.

With Amazon Black Friday deals springing up left and right, you’ll need to hurry to snag one of these Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatches for your wrist. Marked down from $400 to a current price of $350, hurry over to Amazon to save $50 on yours.

Other smartwatch deals

This isn’t the only smartwatch deal we’ve tracked down for you. We’ve found a huge variety of Apple Watch deals and smartwatch deals, and you can find even more offerings below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$179 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too. more
Buy at Walmart
REFURBISHED

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm, Renewed)

$305 $429
The larger 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 5 boasts GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band. With heart-rate monitoring and personalized coaching, it's the ultimate fitness accessory. more
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$261 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$279 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$405 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking. more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Approach S40, Stylish GPS Golf Smartwatch

$250 $300
Garmin's Approach S40 GPS smartwatch has features to improve your everyday golf game plus maps of more than 41,000 courses worldwide. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best soundbars for 2021

vizio m series 51 soundbar review m51a h6 5 1

Capti smart bike ditches indoor biking boredom with games and realistic terrain

capti smart bike uses gaming enhance your workout heart rate training

The best Final Fantasy characters of all time

Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

This Dell laptop is only $350 today, and you should buy it NOW

New Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on sale at Dell

38 best Black movies to stream on Netflix right now

High Flying Bird on Netflix.

Best Buy is practically giving away this 75-inch 4K TV today

TCL 75-inch LED 4K television on sale at Best Buy

AirPods, Beats Buds are super cheap during the Amazon Black Friday-Worthy Sale

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

The 39 best horror movies on Netflix right now

Ema Horvath in What Lies Below.

You can now buy the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Book 13 with Windows 11 installed

New Razer Blade 15 Advanced laptops.

PBS is coming to DirecTV Stream later this year

PBS logo.

Ghost Recon: Frontline is a free-to-play game with 100 player battles

ghost recon frontline announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for October 2021

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for October 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07