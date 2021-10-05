Apple Watch Series 6 just got a HUGE price cut at Amazon

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Shopping season is upon us, with Black Friday deals popping up all over the internet. Amazon is kicking off the holiday season with an amazing deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now, marking it down to $350 from $400, a savings of $50. When you combine the Apple name, the most popular in mobile computing, with a sale like this, inventory isn’t going to last. Head over to Amazon now to reserve an Apple Watch Series 6 for your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best-selling smartwatches and fitness devices in the world. It comes with a fitness tracker, sleep monitor, voice assistant, elevation tracker, and heart rate monitor, making it a perfect fit for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. It also supports an array of other Apple and third-party apps, creating a versatile digital wearable that pairs easily with your iPhone and other Apple devices.

And while we’re all familiar with the legendary style of Apple-designed products, the Apple Watch Series 6 takes looks to another level, offering a premium feel for a night out on the town, and a sleekness in a form that suits a jog around the neighborhood. The 2.5 times brighter Retina display makes checking your stats, texts, and music easier when outdoors, and we’ve even declared the Apple Watch Series 6 the best, most-feature-rich smartwatch you can buy. So if you’re struggling to maximize the potential of your Apple Watch Series 6 once you’ve snagged this deal from Amazon, check out our Apple Watch Series 6 tips and tricks.

With Amazon Black Friday deals springing up left and right, you’ll need to hurry to snag one of these Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatches for your wrist. Marked down from $400 to a current price of $350, hurry over to Amazon to save $50 on yours.

Other smartwatch deals

This isn’t the only smartwatch deal we’ve tracked down for you. We’ve found a huge variety of Apple Watch deals and smartwatch deals, and you can find even more offerings below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations