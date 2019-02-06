Share

Have you had your eye on a new thin and light MacBook? B&H and Amazon want to make it easier to obtain one by offering Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook, released in 2017, for up to $300 off the Apple sticker price. Both the lower-end 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 and higher-end 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 machines are being discounted. Just be sure that you enjoy gold or rose gold, as the deals are not available for the more subdued space gray or silver MacBooks.

The third generation of Apple’s refreshed MacBook line, these small 12-inch notebooks are designed for individuals on the move. You won’t find a ton of power packed into their small packages, and don’t be fooled by the Intel Core i5 offered in the higher-end model — it’s essentially a rebranded Core m5 processor. However, the machine’s 2-pound weight and small dimensions make it an excellent travel companion for the student in your life or on-the-go businessperson. The internal, custom-crafted tiered battery gives users up to 10 hours of web browsing and 30 days of standby time.

Again, we recommend that anyone who demands power for intensive applications such as Lightroom, Photoshop, or Final Cut X, look elsewhere, however, some light iMovie editing is feasible on these macBooks. You’ll be able to take advantage of the MacBook’s multimedia consumption abilities with its stunning IPS display. And the speakers manage to produce reasonable output from a small chassis.

Some things we aren’t as keen on include the unit’s single USB-C port and its butterfly keyboard. As with other recently released Apple MacBooks, the standard version has received Apple’s wafer-thin and easily breakable new butterfly keyboard. And while the webcam may be passable for an occasional video call, it still comes in at a disappointing 480p resolution.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of one of these great MacBook deals, you can find the $1,299 model on both B&H and Amazon for just $999. The $1,599 version is also now available on both B&H and Amazon for 1,299/ While you are on Amazon, be sure to also check out its discount on the 32GB iPad from $329 to $279. Lastly, B&H is selling the $349 HomePod for only $279.