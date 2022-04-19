We can’t believe how cheap this Asus gaming PC is today

PC gaming is becoming increasingly accessible, especially with the prices of core components finally going down. Nowadays, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a gaming rig — especially if you can find some excellent gaming PC deals. Whether you’re an aspiring PC gamer or someone looking for an affordable upgrade, we’ve got the perfect deal for you. At Walmart, you can get this Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop with an Nvidia graphics card and a Ryzen processor for only $699, a massive $200 discount from the regular price of $899. Keep reading to discover how this computer can give you an exceptional gaming experience.

Asus makes some of the best gaming desktops for budget-conscious gamers, and the ROG Strix GL10 is the perfect example. It offers fantastic value, with great specifications and a premium design with Aura Sync RGB lighting that can match up against the most expensive chassis around. Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor — a six-core, 12-thread unlocked chip that’s incredibly well-optimized for gaming performance and multicore productivity tasks. There’s also 8GB of DDR4 memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 5 with Gigabit support.

As with any gaming PC, arguably the most important component is the graphics card. The ROG Strix GL10 comes with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of DDR6 video RAM. This card can deliver excellent frame rates for all kinds of games, including popular esports titles and major AAA releases. To make sure that all of your components remain in good health, the thermal design has two isolated air chambers that give you clean airflow to cool the internals and prevent throttling. You also get a transparent side panel that lets you see your machine, with subtle lighting on the inside of the case.

If you’re in the market for a cheap, sleek gaming computer, this offer’s a no-brainer. You can pick up the Asus ROG Strix GL10 from Walmart for only $699 — that’s $200 off the standard price tag of $899. This deal is the perfect way to level up your gaming experience without spending a ton of money. Hit the Buy Now button below and get this discount while it’s still around!

