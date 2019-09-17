A lot of things may have worked for us in the past like keeping things under lock and key. Though there’s nothing wrong with a traditional lock, upgrading to an August smart lock will immensely improve your home security. If it comes to safeguarding your home from intruders while also granting you and your guests the convenience of keyless entry, why not convert to a smart home? With smart capabilities, the August Smart Lock (3rd Generation) usually rings in at $150 but with Amazon’s $50 discount, plus and extra 20% Amazon coupon you can lock in your end of the deal for under $100.

If you’re just beginning to look into smart home security systems, a smart lock should get you off to a good start while August is a brand worth betting on. The company’s 3rd-generation smart lock has proven itself to be the best smart lock of 2019 along with the nearly perfect 4-out-of-5-star rating on August smart lock review to back up its claim. Its compact and industrial design would simply put a modern touch to your door and if you can’t quite let go of your classic deadbolt, you can simply have this to complement it. Whether or not you choose to do things manually with keys or its traditional thumb-turn lock, you can never go wrong with more options available or the added security it provides. The latest August smart lock is the Smart Lock Pro but at $210, if you want to stay in budget, the 3rd Generation is a great choice.

You can save money by looking for cheaper alternatives or by opting for a DIY installation. You’ll be glad to know that you can set up the August Smart Lock yourself in 10 minutes with just a screwdriver. Soon after that, you’ll be able to maximize its full set of features through the August app, including the ability to lock and unlock your door from anywhere as well as monitor access to your home. Not only do you get to make a snazzy first impression right from your doorstep, guests will also appreciate not having to wait, as you can instantly and virtually send them keys, or limit their access to a few minutes, hours, or weeks.

Equipped with DoorSense, a magnetic sensor automatically locks your door, unlocks when you get home, and is thoughtful enough to alert you when the door is left open. The August Smart lock is also amenable to remote access and voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant if you’re willing to shell out a couple more dollars for the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge. Also, this additional investment will future-proof your lock and make it compatible with home share services like Airbnb, and Home Away, among others.

Safety should always be a priority and the August Smart Lock (3rd Generation) can just give you that peace of mind at a fair price of $100 on Amazon. Don’t fiddle with your keys anymore, with the 33% price cut, there is no reason for you not to take advantage of this deal. And you won’t have to take your chances with keys that can be lost and duplicated.

