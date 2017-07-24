Gear up for dorm life with our top 12 back-to-school deals

School is — thankfully — still a month or so away, but it’s never too early to start scoping out deals. Summer sales are the perfect way to stock up on dorm gear, study essentials, and other student-friendly gadgets ahead of the end-of-season retail rush. For the next few weeks, we’ll be regularly hunting down and smoking out some of the best back-to-school deals so you’re not left scrambling at the last minute as the new school year approaches.

Dorm deals

Whether you’re a university veteran or getting ready to experience the joys of campus living for the first time, we’ve picked out a handful of back to school deals on dorm essentials that will make it easy to settle into a new year of student life.

Certified refurbished Roku Premiere+: The Roku Premiere+ is our favorite streaming device, but if the $90-100 price tag for a new unit seems a little steep then you can score a refurbished one for just $60 and save a cool 40 bucks.

Keurig K55 single-serve coffee maker: Overslept and don't have time for the drip-maker or French press? The Keurig K55 single-serve coffee maker delivers a hot cup at the press of a button in about a minute. A $40 discount brings the K55 down to $80 on Amazon.

Holife handheld vacuum: We featured the awesome Holife hand vac in our recent vacuum cleaner roundup. It's the perfect dorm room companion and a sweet deal, too: A 65 percent discount of $105 means you can snag the Holife handheld vacuum for just $56.

Cartman 39-piece tool kit: A good set of tools is an absolute necessity when you're living on your own. This 39-piece tool kit from Cartman gives you just about everything you need for minor fixes and other small projects, and can be yours for $16 after a $14 savings.

Study essentials

From compact notebooks to Alexa-enabled smart hubs like the Echo Dot, modern tech provides myriad ways to help us work and study. Here are some great back to school deals on gadgets essential for studying, including some of our own favorites:

Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad: Chromebooks are affordable and lightweight laptops that are perfect for school work. Many of them are quite small, but the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad hits the sweet spot in both size and price at just $180 after a $40 discount on Amazon.

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh power bank: Power banks are must-have items when you're frequently on the move and Anker makes some of the best. The pocket-sized 10,000mAh PowerCore is perfect for everyday carry and comes in at $26 for a savings of $24.

Samsung Bar 64GB flash drive: The Samsung Bar provides a whopping 64GB of storage in a flash drive that fits in your keychain. A limited-time $30 discount means you can get this handy USB drive for just $20 from Amazon.

Parallel Halo 8.5-inch LCD writing tablet: Ditch the wasteful paper notebooks and take your notes digitally with the Parallel Halo 8.5-inch writing tablet. A 33 percent discount knocks this LCD notepad down to $18.

Just for fun

Student life involves a lot of work, but also a lot of fun. When it’s time to kick back with some gaming or head outdoors to get some sun, these back to school deals on toys and other recreational gadgets are perfect for unwinding with your buds.

