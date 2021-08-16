  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Beats wireless earbuds are down to $39 at Walmart

By
The Beats Flex wireless headphones in black.

Among the most popular headphone deals are AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, but if they’re beyond your budget, you’ll have to look at other brands for more affordable options. If you’re a fan of Apple, check out Beats headphone deals, which include Walmart’s $11 discount for the Beats Flex wireless headphones that bring their price down to just $39 from their original price of $50.

The Beats Flex aren’t as feature-packed as Digital Trends’ best headphones for 2021, but they’re excellent for their low price. They come with a hybrid cable design that combines a flat, tangle-free wire with a thicker, rubberized section that sits around your neck. The wireless headphones are very comfortable to wear, and they also sound great for both listening to music and taking calls.

Beats promises up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to remove them from your ears over the course of a day. Powered by Apple’s W1 chip, the Beats Flex are very easy to pair with iOS devices, though pairing with Android devices is also easy with the Beats app. They’re also compatible with Apple’s audio sharing feature, allowing two of them to operate at the same time from a single iOS device as the source.

For affordable wireless headphones that sacrifice neither quality nor comfort, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Beats Flex. They’re even cheaper with Walmart’s offer that slashes $11 off their original price of $50, bringing them down to just $39. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, and it may be gone for good when that happens. If you want to buy the Beats Flex for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Beats headphone deals

The Beats Flex is a steal for their discounted price from Walmart, but it’s not the only option out there. If you’d like to see more choices for new Beats headphones, feel free to check out what other retailers are offering. To give you an idea of what you’ll find, we’ve gathered some of the best Beats headphone deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Beats Powerbeats 4 Wireless Earbuds - Black

$100 $150
If you want the Powerbeats sound but you don't need true wireless capabilities - or if you find yourself losing small earbuds - these connect wirelessly to your phone but are wired together.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Powerbeats3 Headphones (Renewed)

$80 $200
While Powerbeats are in short supply, you can pick up a pair of refurbished predecessor headphones, the Powerbeats 3. Long-lasting battery and water resistance make these great exercise headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones

$80 $130
These wired headphones give you some of the Beats experience but for a smaller price tag. They offer a comfortable fit, stylish design, and durable construction to handle life's knocks and bumps.
Buy at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats 4 (2020) Wireless Earbuds - Red

$114 $150
The latest version of the Powerbeats has an improved design, 15 hours of battery, huge wireless range, and hands-free Siri access -- all with that signature Beats sound.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$150 $200
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Refurbished Powerbeats

$100 $150
To enjoy the Powerbeats sound at a reduced price, these refurbished units are checked and certified by Best Buy.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

5 things we want to see in Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents

A Trainer speaks with his Bidoof.

This Dell laptop is perfect for school, and it’s only $280 today

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 on a white background.

You won’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is today

Vizio 70-inch 4K TV on a white background.

Time is running out to save on the Dell XPS for back-to-school

Dell XPS 13 on white background.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The 7 best Netflix VPNs to binge-watch your favorite shows

Netflix banner

T-Mobile investigating claims of massive hack involving customer data

t-mobile black friday deals T-Mobile

How a lava flow in Arizona is helping NASA’s Artemis lunar mission

Tests being conducted using simulant regolith.

Virgin Galactic video showcases its pricey space tourism service

Virgin Galactic's spaceplane soaring to the edge of space.

Everything we know about Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

Best cheap AirPods deals for August 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap OLED TV deals for August 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2021

Vizio OLED TV