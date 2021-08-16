These Beats wireless earbuds are down to $39 at Walmart

Among the most popular headphone deals are AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, but if they’re beyond your budget, you’ll have to look at other brands for more affordable options. If you’re a fan of Apple, check out Beats headphone deals, which include Walmart’s $11 discount for the Beats Flex wireless headphones that bring their price down to just $39 from their original price of $50.

The Beats Flex aren’t as feature-packed as Digital Trends’ best headphones for 2021, but they’re excellent for their low price. They come with a hybrid cable design that combines a flat, tangle-free wire with a thicker, rubberized section that sits around your neck. The wireless headphones are very comfortable to wear, and they also sound great for both listening to music and taking calls.

Beats promises up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to remove them from your ears over the course of a day. Powered by Apple’s W1 chip, the Beats Flex are very easy to pair with iOS devices, though pairing with Android devices is also easy with the Beats app. They’re also compatible with Apple’s audio sharing feature, allowing two of them to operate at the same time from a single iOS device as the source.

For affordable wireless headphones that sacrifice neither quality nor comfort, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Beats Flex. They’re even cheaper with Walmart’s offer that slashes $11 off their original price of $50, bringing them down to just $39. It’s unclear when the deal will end though, and it may be gone for good when that happens. If you want to buy the Beats Flex for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

