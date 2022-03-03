Powerbeats Pro drop down to $200 on Amazon

If you’re in the market for an excellent pair of wireless earbuds for working out, then you should check out some of these Powerbeats Pro deals. These wireless buds from Beats are an exceptional pair with a multitude of features geared toward people who are constantly active, coupled with outstanding sound quality. Right now, you can pick up one of the best Beats headphone deals around right now on Amazon. Get $50 off the Powerbeats Pro Wireless today, bringing the price from $250 down to just $200. This is an offer that you don’t want to miss out on. Keep reading to learn why this stands out among all the headphone deals.

The Powerbeats Pro Wireless is Apple’s offering for those looking for a top-tier pair of workout buds. In our Powerbeats Pro review, we called them “stellar workout earbuds” thanks to their fantastic audio profile and excellent design. As soon as you start playing music with them, you’ll love the bold, vibrant sound stage that sounds great across all genres of music. It’s powered by the Apple H1 chip, a state-of-the-art processor that ensures seamless compatibility with the entire ecosystem. You can pair this with any Apple device instantly, including your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. That means less time spent fiddling around with the menu and more time spent preparing for your run.

As far as fitness-focused features go, the Powerbeats Pro are ahead of the pack in many respects. The built-in earhooks ensure a secure, tight fit over your ears regardless of what exercise you’re performing. Even though they’re slightly larger than average, they’re still remarkably lightweight — making them comfortable to wear throughout extended workout sessions. They’re sweatproof and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about wearing them during truly intense workouts or even when it’s raining. The battery life is also fantastic, with up to 9 hours of listening time on the earbuds themselves with over 24 hours with the case. You also have easy audio controls on both sides of the earbuds, including play/pause, skip, volume controls, and triggering your voice assistant.

The Powerbeats Pro are among the best workout earbuds on the market, and this fantastic deal on Amazon makes them a must-buy. Right now, you can pick up the Powerbeats Pro for just $200, which is a hefty $50 off the regular price of $250. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible because this deal could expire at any time!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations