Get the Beats Solo 3 headphones for JUST $119 at Amazon for Cyber Week

By

Amazon’s Cyber Week deals have a lot going on and there’s still time to snap up some holiday gifts at heavily discounted prices. You can currently snag the Beats Solo 3 headphones for only $119 — down $81 from their original price of $200. If you want to take advantage of these final big discounts, you need to act now. Buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones today and upgrade your listening experience.

Headphone deals are wildly popular since music is loved universally. A great pair of headphones also makes a great gift for your loved ones. The Beats Solo 3 headphones are seeing a huge discount right now, so it’s the perfect time to grab a pair. At such a low price, these headphones are bound to sell out soon. Don’t take that risk — buy them now before stocks sell out.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones pack Apple’s powerful W1 chip for easy connectivity and an immersive sound experience. They also feature up to 40 hours of battery life and come with Fast Fuel charging so a quick 5-minute boost will increase your listening time by three hours. The adjustable headband sits easily on your head and the padded on-ear cushions will keep your ears from ever feeling uncomfortable. These headphones also feature high-quality sound so when you’re tuned into your music, the outside world will cease to exist, Hear the lowest bass, the clearest treble, and get an entirely balanced sound experience, the second your headphones get to work. Once you’re done listening, simply fold these compact headphones and toss them into your everyday bag — carry your new headphones wherever you go.

Buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones for only $119 today and save some serious cash. We don’t expect stocks to last long so if you want your new headphones for the holidays, you need to go buy them now. If you’re not looking for over-ear headphones, make sure to check out the best available Cyber Week AirPod deals. With all these great options, you’ll be sure to find a pair of earphones that work for you.

More headphone deals available now

For a larger variety of headphones, check out these last remaining Cyber Week headphone deals. If you need to snag any other tech gadgets, be sure to look through our roundup of the last best Cyber Week deals still available.

FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Noise Cancelling Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$168 $230
The wireless earbuds offer substantial noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great app-based features. These brilliant noise-canceling headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever.
Buy at Amazon
FEATURED
Expires soon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

$298 $350
Rated the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones in the market, Sony's flagship model delivers comfort and unmatched quality.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Buds

$80 $130
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great choice for light, comfortable, and sweat-proof earbuds. They have up to six hours of battery life and come with a wireless charging case.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE
Expires soon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

$199 $299
Succeeded by the Bose 700, the Bose QuietComfort 35 is still one of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, delivering balanced audio and around 20 hours of listening per charge. Neat.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Powerbeats 3

$100 $200
Beats' Powerbeats 3 tethered Bluetooth earbuds are among the best on the market, appealing to athletes and businessmen alike thanks to their minimalist design and fantastic sound quality.
Buy at Kohl's
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS
Expires soon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$140 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon
