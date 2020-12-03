Amazon’s Cyber Week deals have a lot going on and there’s still time to snap up some holiday gifts at heavily discounted prices. You can currently snag the Beats Solo 3 headphones for only $119 — down $81 from their original price of $200. If you want to take advantage of these final big discounts, you need to act now. Buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones today and upgrade your listening experience.

Headphone deals are wildly popular since music is loved universally. A great pair of headphones also makes a great gift for your loved ones. The Beats Solo 3 headphones are seeing a huge discount right now, so it’s the perfect time to grab a pair. At such a low price, these headphones are bound to sell out soon. Don’t take that risk — buy them now before stocks sell out.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones pack Apple’s powerful W1 chip for easy connectivity and an immersive sound experience. They also feature up to 40 hours of battery life and come with Fast Fuel charging so a quick 5-minute boost will increase your listening time by three hours. The adjustable headband sits easily on your head and the padded on-ear cushions will keep your ears from ever feeling uncomfortable. These headphones also feature high-quality sound so when you’re tuned into your music, the outside world will cease to exist, Hear the lowest bass, the clearest treble, and get an entirely balanced sound experience, the second your headphones get to work. Once you’re done listening, simply fold these compact headphones and toss them into your everyday bag — carry your new headphones wherever you go.

Buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones for only $119 today and save some serious cash. We don’t expect stocks to last long so if you want your new headphones for the holidays, you need to go buy them now. If you’re not looking for over-ear headphones, make sure to check out the best available Cyber Week AirPod deals. With all these great options, you’ll be sure to find a pair of earphones that work for you.

For a larger variety of headphones, check out these last remaining Cyber Week headphone deals. If you need to snag any other tech gadgets, be sure to look through our roundup of the last best Cyber Week deals still available.

