Beats Solo Pro down to lowest-ever price at Amazon right now

Have you been eyeing great Beats Solo Pro deals but haven’t quite been tempted? Now is the time with the Beats Solo Pro down to their lowest ever price at Amazon. Right now, you can buy a new pair of Beats Solo Pro for just $230 — a huge savings of $70, making this easily one of the best headphone deals out there right now.

The Beats Solo Pro are super popular for good reason. They’re high-performance wireless noise-canceling headphones that also look really stylish. Their active noise canceling feature means you can easily block out external noise with a transparency mode which allows you to remain fully aware of your surroundings as and when you need to. Thanks to the magic of Apple, the Beats Solo Pro has an Apple H1 Headphone chip along with Class 1 Bluetooth capabilities so they promise to offer an extended range and fewer dropouts than other headphones of this price range.

Despite the Apple name, you won’t have a problem with Android compatibility here, although there is hands-free Siri support for iOS devices which can be very useful. Alternatively, just push a button on the side of the headphones to use the voice assistant commands.

Wireless headphones depend hugely on great battery life and luckily it’s all good here. The Beats Solo Pro offers up to 22 hours of listening time with that number soaring to up to 40 hours when you have ANC and Transparency mode switched off. When you do run low on battery, you can use the Beats Solo Pro’s Fast Fuel capabilities to get 3 hours of playback from only a 10-minute charge so you can get back to enjoying your favorite songs in no time.

Simply put, the Beats Solo Pro are a stylish yet practical pair of wireless headphones. They even automatically switch on or off whenever you fold them up. We’ve never seen them as low in price as they are right now with Amazon selling the latest Beats Solo Pro for just $230. With a huge saving of $70, this is the ideal time to upgrade your listening experience. Be quick though. We can’t see this offer lasting for long.

