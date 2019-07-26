Share

When it comes to back-to-school essentials wireless headphones should be at the top of your list. Beats by Dre has some of the best headphones in the market. If you’re looking to splurge, Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are discounted on Amazon right now in various different colors. Listening without tangled wires is the best way to listen to your favorite tunes.

Normally $300, the Beats Solo3 can now be purchased for as low as $150 from Amazon – depending on the design. The Icon Collection is $150 in matte black, for $10 more in other colors. or for the Core Collection or $270 for the Disney Collection. And if you’re looking for wireless earbuds, Jabra Evolve is also discounted on Amazon.







Every time you put on your Beats Solo3, you’ll get the award-winning sound that the brand is well-known for. And it helps that they look and feel great. With its adjustable cushioned ear cups, you can adjust your headphones for personalized comfort and maximum sound delivery.

The Beats Solo3 is powered by Apple’s W1 chip. This technology allows you to enjoy up to 40 hours of use in one full charge. And when the battery is low, you can plug your wireless headphones for five minutes and get up to three hours of playtime thanks to the Fast Fuel charging technology. This makes it perfect for long commutes or late studying hours.

The Apple W1 technology built into the Beats Solo3 Headphones also lets users activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear toggles. You can even use these keys to control your music. And with the included 3.5mm RemoteTalk Cable, taking calls on the go is possible. There is definitely one that will surely match your style and personality.

Order your Beats Solo3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones from Amazon today to get up 50% off. Deals on these premium headphones are rare and do not stick around, just as with any Apple product. Hurry before you miss out on this amazing discount.

