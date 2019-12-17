Amazon drops awesome discounts on the Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo3 — $200

The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones are made of hard plastic in a glossy or matte finish. They come in a variety of colors, including black, white, silver, gold, rose gold, violet, and red. The universally recognizable big bold “B” is still seen on the side of the earcups, but now it’s no longer bright red, but shade-matched depending on the color you choose. The over-ear cups are attached to the headband on fold-up hinges which makes the headphones portable, and the large pads are covered in synthetic leather that effectively blocks out sound.

The Beats Solo3 sound is lively and energetic. The bass is particularly punchy and resonant, perfect for hip-hop and electronic music. Unfortunately, the mids and highs sound a little flat, lacking the richness and robustness offered by more premium headphones. It’s good, but not great.

Arguably the Beats Solo3’s major selling point is its battery life, which Apple claims can last up to 40 hours. This is courtesy of Apple’s W1 wireless chip. If the headphones are running low on juice, you can charge them for a mere five minutes and get up to three hours of playtime.

The W1 chip is also responsible for seamless Bluetooth pairing. Simply turn the headphones on and any Apple device will automatically detect it. You just need to press Connect. The same thing goes with Android devices.

Normally priced at a hefty $300, you can now get the Beats Solo3 for a whopping $100 less on Amazon. Score a pair for just $200.

Powerbeats Pro — $200

The Powerbeats Pro Totally wireless earphones have a lot going for them, starting with a thin and unobtrusive design that’s perfect for working out. With an IPX4 rating, they are protected against sweat and the occasional splash of water. Their secure and comfortable fit is courtesy of ear hooks and four pairs of detachable ear tips in varying sizes. Unfortunately, these earphones don’t offer passive noise isolation, so you’ll really be hearing everything around you. This can be a good thing though, especially if you’re working out or in high-traffic areas.

These wireless earphones boast intuitive touch controls and Class 1 Bluetooth technology that offers an extended range and fewer dropouts. Apple’s H1 Chip is also responsible for quick and easy pairing and allows iOS users to instantly pull up Siri. Although the AirPods prove better when it comes to seamless connection, the Powerbeats Pro offers better sound quality. More than being able to deliver a punchier bass, it also offers impressive instrumental separation, detail, and dynamics. Vocal clarity for calls is likewise guaranteed, supported by a speech-detecting accelerometer and multiple microphones that target voice and filter out external noise.

For each full charge on the charging case, these earphones can provide up to nine hours of music playback. Furthermore, the case is capable of juicing them up an additional two charges more, for a total of 24 hours of use. Even five minutes of quick charging can fuel the Powerbeats Pro for at least for 1.5 hours. With built-in motion accelerometers, these earphones automatically enter sleep mode when not in use to help you conserve power.

The Powerbeats Pro usually comes with a $250 price tag but take advantage of Amazon’s 20% discount and get them for $200.

For those who want a big booming bass in their music while on the go, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are your ideal companion. However, for those who lead a more active lifestyle and don’t want to part with their favorite tunes, the Powerbeats Pro Totally wireless earphones are your perfect match.

