The Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which are among the brand’s most popular products, are currently on sale from Amazon with a $170 discount that lowers their price to just $180. That’s nearly half their original price of $350! If you’re looking for reliable headphones with a comfortable fit and noise cancellation, then you shouldn’t miss out on this Beats Studio 3 deal.

The Apple-owned Beats brand is known for its premium headphones and earbuds, and since they don’t come cheap, shoppers are always on the lookout for Beats headphone deals. In addition to the Beats Studio 3, offers involving the Beats Powerbeats Pro and Beats Solo 3 almost always sell out, so there’s no assurance that Amazon’s price cut for the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones will be available tomorrow. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to purchase them with a discount, you should hurry because we’re not sure how long the stock will last.

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

Lasts up to 22 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling activated

Comfortable fit with lightweight materials

They may not have made the cut in Digital Trends’ best headphones, but if you’re in the market for high-performance wireless headphones, the Beats Studio 3 are a worthwhile choice, especially with Amazon’s nearly 50% discount. While they’re equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, which is the same one inside the first-generation AirPods, the headphones work with both iOS and Android devices, so you don’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. In terms of sound quality, the Beats Studio 3 headphones provide a premium listening experience with the help of real-time audio calibration, and they also support Spatial Audio for more immersion when listening to music, watching movies, or playing games.

One of the primary features of the Beats Studio 3 is their pure adaptive noise cancellation, which actively blocks external noise with no change in the quality of the headphones’ output. The battery can last up to 22 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling activated, and it can extend to 40 hours if you turn off the feature. If their battery gets depleted, Fast Fuel will replenish three hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. This means that you can wear the Beats Studio 3 headphones for the whole day, especially since they’re made of lightweight materials designed with your comfort in mind.

At their reduced price of $170, it will be tough to find wireless headphones that will give you similar features and benefits as this Beats Studio 3 deal. Just keep in mind that you don’t have too much time to think about whether to push through with your purchase. Once you’ve made up your mind, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

