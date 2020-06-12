Best Buy Father’s Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

Father’s Day is nearly upon us and Best Buy has launched its annual Father’s Day Sale, bringing great discounts to amazing tech for this weekend only. The sale includes all kinds of favorites for your dad including the Apple HomePod, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones, the latest Apple Watch, Apple iPad, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, and a fantastic 65-inch TCL 4K TV. Keen to treat your dad to some great new gadgets? Or maybe you want to treat yourself to a new piece of tech? Whatever the reason, here’s a look at why these deals are so great.

Apple HomePod — $200, was $300

The Apple HomePod is Apple’s breakthrough speaker that aims to provide great audio quality while also offering a little more than the average speaker. That’s because it’s smart enough to sense your location and adjust the music accordingly so that it sounds great wherever you are. It also has Siri support so you can easily skip through music tracks without touching a thing, plus you can control your smart home accessories through it, too. Apple is keen to stress that it works best with Apple Music so guess what? Best Buy has bundled in a 4-month free subscription to Apple Music to get you started with access to 45 million tracks. Normally priced at $300, the Apple HomePod is only $200 right now, making it a super appealing offer.

Is your dad a big fan of listening to music while relaxing? A great pair of noise-canceling headphones are ideal for this purpose. He can just lose himself to the music without being disturbed by the noises going on around him. That’s ideal whether he’s trying to block out your younger siblings’ bickering or he’s on his daily commute and needs to zone out. Eleven different forms of noise cancellation mean these will adapt to every scenario, too.

Bose is a consistently great name in the headphones world and these provide consistently great sound quality. The headphones also offer Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri support so your Dad can easily switch up his playlist without having to dig out his phone. Up to 20 hours of wireless battery life means he won’t have to worry about charging them too often, either.

Apple Watch Series 5 — $299, was $400

For the active tech lover, you can’t beat an Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS). It’s a stylish smartwatch that’s also really practical. The Series 5 now has an always-on display so you don’t have to worry about raising your wrist to see what time it is. Instead, its Retina display is constantly on standby for you without affecting the battery life. When you’re running, walking, cycling, or doing any kind of workout, the Apple Watch Series 5 tracks your routine right down to offering accurate heart rate feedback. It’s even swim-proof so you can wear it in the pool. It also offers fall detection aimed at older users and has an emergency SOS feature which is great if your dad is older and you’re worried about his safety at home. Like the Apple HomePod, the Apple Watch comes with 4 months of Apple Music entirely for free.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $400:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $600, was $960

With a huge $360 off the usual price, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is ideal if your dad can’t decide between a new laptop or a tablet. The device is both, thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen that can easily be swapped in or out with the keyboard as needed. It’s no slouch either. It uses Windows 10 Home for maximum compatibility with the latest Intel 10th-generation Core i3 processor, 4GB memory, and 128GB of speedy SSD storage. Whether you plan on sketching out designs and drawings, or typing up important documents, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is great for all these purposes. It only weighs 1.7 lbs, too, with a 10-hour battery life that means it’s super portable.

For the ultimate Father’s Day gift for your dad (or you), there’s the 65-inch TCL 8-Series 4K TV. It’s reduced by a whopping $1,000 bringing it down to only $1,000. The TV uses Quantum Dot technology to include over 1 billion colors so the picture is crisp, clear and offers fantastic richness at all times. The latest TCL 8-Series technology also means it has a Mini-LED screen along with Contrast Control Zones so it offers a smoother and more precise viewing experience than ever before. It also provides Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos technology so you’re sure of a fantastic time while you watch your favorite 4K movies in style. It’s a Father’s Day gift that’s just going to keep on giving.

