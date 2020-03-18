  1. Smart Home
Best Apple HomePod deals for March 2020

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker isn’t cheap, and it’s pretty hard to find good HomePod deals, just like any other Apple product. But as our reviewers have said, you’re paying for outstanding quality in both construction and sound. Unlike many other smart speakers, this isn’t some piece of plastic. It’s solidly constructed, and it looks beautiful on your desk.

The sound quality is what justifies the price. You can’t compare this to your average Amazon Echo. A high-excursion woofer with a custom amplifier and the array of seven horn-loaded tweeters, each with a custom amplifier, will blow you away.

Amazon has similar high-quality Echo speakers, but they’re just as expensive as the HomePod. We’d argue that the HomePod is an overall better option, especially if you live in the Apple ecosystem already. Pair two of them together, and you’ll have high-fidelity stereo sound that fills the entire room.

We’ve scoured the web for the best HomePod deals out there, and found a few. We’ve also found some accessories that you might want to consider depending on how you plan to place your HomePod in the home. Let’s get started.

Today’s best HomePod deals

  • Allicaver HomePod Metal Wall Mount$25 (save $10)
  • Evos Fixed Height Speaker Floor Stand$80 (save 15% with coupon)
  • Apple HomePod (White) w/4 months Apple Music$250* (save $49)
  • Apple HomePod (Black) w/4 months Apple Music$250* (save $49)
  • Apple HomePod (Black) 2-Pack$500 (save $98)

* – You must be a My Best Buy member in order to receive the promotional price. For non-members, the original price applies.

Save an Additional 15% with Instant Coupon

Evos Fixed Height Speaker Floor Stand

$80
Expires soon
This speaker floor stand for the Apple HomePod is 2.5 feet tall and is an attractive alternative to sitting your HomePod on a table.
Buy at Amazon

Apple HomePod (Space Gray) with 4 months of Apple Music

$250 $299
Expires soon
With a My Best Buy membership, you can save $50 on a new HomePod. Best Buy's deal also includes four months of Apple Music for new subscribers.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple HomePod (White) with 4 months of Apple Music

$250 $299
Expires soon
With a My Best Buy membership, you can save $50 on a new HomePod. Best Buy's deal also includes four months of Apple Music for new subscribers.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple HomePod (Space Gray) 2-Pack

$500 $598
Expires soon
Two HomePods are better than one because you'll get outstanding stereo sound that fills the room. Best Buy's two-pack deal on the space gray version is the best we've seen.
Buy at Best Buy

Allicaver HomePod Metal Wall Mount

$25 $35
Expires soon
Mount your HomePod on your wall with this attractive mount from Allicaver.
Buy at Amazon

Does the Apple HomePod work with Spotify?

Yes, but with certain limitations. You could use AirPlay to play music from Spotify from an Apple device to the HomePod. However, you can not ask Siri to play Spotify. HomePod’s music options accessible via Siri are limited to Apple Music only.

Is the Apple HomePod Portable?

No. The current- generation HomePods require a connection to an AC outlet to power the device. One way to get around this might be to use a portable power solution that includes an AC outlet, however. Those solutions aren’t cheap, though.

Does the Apple HomePod require Wi-Fi?

Yes. The HomePod does not have an Ethernet port allowing you to use a hardwired connection. An 802.11ac wireless network is recommended for the best performance.

