Share

Even if you’re not quite sold on internet-connected “smart” appliances for your kitchen or bathroom, it’s not hard to see the benefits that this technology can hold for home security. Smart security systems like Ring, Arlo, and Blink offer increasingly popular do-it-yourself alternatives to traditional security services, and they can save you a bundle of cash as well.

If you’re looking to secure your pad and don’t want to be shackled with the contracts and service fees that come with standard home security providers, now’s the perfect time. Best Buy has just slashed prices on a number of smart security systems, with discounts that can save you as much as $160.

Blink XT Home Security Camera System – $200

For a simple, intuitive, and effective home security camera setup that just about anybody can use and afford, check out the excellent Blink XT system. The Blink XT cameras are fully wireless and run on common AA batteries. They’re also completely waterproof and weatherproof, so they’re good to go both indoors and outside. You can monitor everything right from the iOS or Android companion app, and Blink is also compatible with Alexa.

This Blink XT home security camera system comes with three camera units and a Wi-Fi hub for syncing everything up to your wireless network. A $120 discount brings everything down to just $200. You also get free cloud storage – no monthly fees, contract, or subscription required.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro With Free Echo Dot – $230

If you don’t need a full home security or camera setup, and you just want to keep an eye on your front door, then the Ring Pro video doorbell is a great alternative to the Blink and Arlo systems. The Pro is the upgraded member of Ring’s excellent video doorbell family, boasting a slimmed-down profile and twice the video resolution of the standard models. It also features two-way talk capability and sends real-time alerts right to your iOS, Android, Mac, or Windows device.

This bundle comes with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro. The Chime Pro plugs into any outlet and extends the Wi-Fi range of the Ring, eliminating potential dead zones in your wireless security setup. A $70 discount brings the Ring Pro system down to $230. Best Buy is also throwing in a free third-gen Echo Dot Alexa smart speaker (a $50 value) as a bonus.

Arlo Pro Indoor/Outdoor Camera System – $179 to $500

Our review team named the Arlo Pro 2 system (which shoots video in 1080p Full HD) the best home security camera that you can buy. This Pro bundle contains the standard Arlo camera, which records in 720p HD, but still offers all of the great functionality of the Arlo system. The indoor/outdoor cams are 100% wireless, so setup is easy – no outlets or cables needed – and come with rechargeable batteries. The cameras also feature two-way audio, motion- and sound-activated alerts (which you can customize to suit your property), a 100-plus decibel alarm siren, and night vision recording.

You’ve got a few options here depending on how many cameras you need: You can get the single-camera Arlo Pro system on sale for $180 ($70 off), two cameras for $300 ($50 off), three cams for $419 ($161 off), or a four-cam home security setup for $500 ($100 off). Arlo offers seven free days of rolling cloud storage as well.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.