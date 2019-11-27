Best Buy has been announcing pre-Black Friday deals for a couple of weeks now and you can find savings on all types of products including KitchenAid stand mixers. KitchenAid is a well-known brand when it comes to kitchen supplies and cookware. Their stand mixers are among the best you can buy, and it is rare to find savings like these on their mixers and attachments. If you are shopping for someone who loves to cook and bake this holiday season, don’t miss out on these deals from Best Buy.

KitchenAid Professional 5QT Stand Mixer – $230 ($270 off)

The KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer is ideal for all sorts of kitchen tasks. There are 10 mixing speeds that accommodate all types of ingredients. The five-quart stainless steel bowl is sturdy and lifts into place with a lever. The bowl’s wide mouth and handle make it easy to load and carry.

The mixer comes with a multipurpose attachment hub that makes it simple to swap out the included dough hook, wire whip, and flat beater, as well as additional attachments that can be purchased separately. The motor features a direct-drive transmission and all-steel gears along with an all-metal construction, which makes for a durable and long-lasting design.

Best Buy has three colors on sale right now: Silver, black, and red.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer — $200 ($60 off)

The KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is slightly smaller than the Professional model that is described above. The bowl can hold 4.5 quarts and features a tilt-head design for quick access. This mixer has the same 10 speeds mixing speeds as the Professional model and comes with the same three attachments. The Classic model does not, however, come with the multipurpose attachment hub for additional accessories such as a pasta maker or food grinder.

This Classic Stand Mixer comes in silver and multi-color (white and silver).

KitchenAid Pasta Cutter and Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle — $100 ($150 off)

The KitchenAid Pasta Cutter and Fresh Prep Attachment Bundle includes blades and shredders that make it easy to slice, shred, and julienne all types of foods. There are different sized cutters for shredding and slicing everything from cucumbers to cheeses, potatoes to carrots. The pasta roller helps making homemade pasta easier, and the cutter allows you to make everything from spaghetti to capellini. The attachments are compatible with all household KitchenAid stand mixers.

KitchenAid FGA Food Grinder Attachment — $30 ($20 off)

The KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment lets you grind meats, crumble hard cheeses, and turn day-old bread into breadcrumbs with ease. There are fine and coarse grinding plates that are easy to change out and help you grind all types of ingredients. This attachment is compatible with KitchenAid mixers that have a Power Hub.

These pre-Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers and accessories only last for a limited time, and while supplies last, so be sure to visit Best Buy’s website or a store near you today to take advantage of these huge savings. Also, don’t forget to check out all of the Black Friday sales on kitchen items here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations