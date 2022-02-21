Presidents Day sales are fully underway and the Best Buy Presidents Day sale is looking particularly sweet right now with a plethora of great discounts. Whether you’re looking for a new Chromebook, tablet, headphones, TV, or even a robot vacuum, there’s something on sale for you here. To help you get the best value possible, we’ve narrowed things down to seven highlights. Read on while we take you through the pick of the bunch.

Best Presidents Day Best Buy Deals

Google Nest — $100, was $130

Acer Chromebook 311 — $109, was $249

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $120, was $160

Bose Headphones 700 — $329, was $379

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $330, was $400

iRobot Roomba i6 — $350, was $550

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $830

Google Nest Smart Thermostat — $100, was $130

Why Buy

Easy to install

Can control from anywhere

Savings finder options

Voice controls

The Google Nest Smart Thermostat is a well-priced smart thermostat that will help you save money in the long term. Able to turn itself down to save energy whenever you leave the house, you also have extensive controls over how it works. It takes about 30 minutes to install and set up so that, in no time, you can create a schedule that’s right for you and your household. That means no wasted heat or energy ensuring lower bills for you and a more environmentally friendly home, too.

It’s possible to control the Google Nest Smart Thermostat from anywhere. Users can use the free Google Home app to change the temperature, adjust the schedule, among other applications. Alternatively, you can use voice commands and ask it to change the temperature by simply speaking to it. At all times, the thermostat monitors your heating and cooling system. It gives you a heads-up via notifications and reminders any time something doesn’t seem right. Alongside that is a savings finder mode that helps look for more ways in which you can save. It will suggest tweaks to your schedule so you can save a little money without ever feeling colder.

Simply put, the Google Nest Smart Thermostat is a fantastic way of making your heating work better for you. Able to catch many system issues early with peace of mind reminders, it even works well at saving you costly bills further down the line. Designed with you and the environment in mind, if you’re passionate about saving cash, helping the environment, and still feeling the right temperature at home, you owe it to yourself to get this thermostat. What price can you put on being able to turn the heating on from your bed, right?

Acer Chromebook 311 — $109, was $249

Why Buy

Simple to use

Good security

USB-C charging

HD display

The best Chromebooks cover a wide range of different purposes. In the case of the Acer Chromebook 311, it’s aimed at the tightest of budgets. Ideally suited for students or anyone who simply needs a very inexpensive machine, it means you will be able to work on the move without spending much at all. With the focus squarely on Google apps, it takes hardly any time to set up plus you get the benefit of great security, too, thanks to its use of ChromeOS.

The Acer Chromebook 311 offers some basic but respectable specifications. It has a MediaTek Octa-Core processor, along with 4GB of memory. That would be basic stuff for a Windows PC but when it comes to ChromeOS, that’s everything you could need for a budget system. Alongside that is 32GB of eMMC storage. Again, it’s a low amount but you don’t need much for a Chromebook. That’s because the idea is that you do all your work on the cloud uploading files there, too. Essentially, the only installed content on your Chromebook is the operating system so there really isn’t a need for anything else.

While the Acer Chromebook 311 is simple, it looks pretty good. It weighs just 2.2 pounds with its 11.6-inch HD display taking up much of the weight. It’s just 0.74 inches thin so it’s easy for you to slip into your bag and take between classes or on your daily commute. All-day battery life means you won’t have to worry about recharging throughout the day either. Although, when you do, it’ll be pretty speedy thanks to the Chromebook’s USB-C connection. Well suited to help you be productive all day, the Acer Chromebook 311 offers fast boot-up times, comfortable and accurate keys, and an interface that will mean you can spend more time getting stuff done rather than fighting issues.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $120, was $160

Why Buy

Sturdy design

Long battery life

Ideally suited for entertainment on the move

Inexpensive

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn’t the most powerful tablet but it doesn’t need to be given its focus. The thinking is that it’s ideal for watching entertainment on the go. It’s the kind of budget tablet that you can hand over to your kids without worrying about any issues arising. That’s in part thanks to its sturdy frame that provides lasting protection. The frame is made from upgraded metal so it can withstand a few over-enthusiastic blows from kids. That’s certainly helpful when protecting the tablet’s 8.7-inch screen, which is perfectly suited for watching shows on the move.

Promising reasonably fast speeds for the price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has everything needed to keep multiple users happy. Its focus might be on streaming content as demonstrated by its inclusion of YouTube Premium for a couple of months, but you can also play some games on it. A long battery life means plenty of functionality, while fast charging means you can get back up to scratch in no time. Simply put, not everyone needs an expensive tablet like an iPad and Android OS works well as an alternative. Instead, this one richly deserves its place as one of the best Android tablets particularly when it comes to the midrange market.

The size of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite means you can toss it into a bag without too much hassle, and remain confident in the knowledge that it can cope with your daily activities. It even has expandable storage if you ever need to upgrade that and have more room for your files.

Bose Headphones 700 — $329, was $379

Why Buy

Clear calls

Great noise cancellation

Comfortable fit

Fast charging

The Bose Headphones 700 are some of the best noise-canceling headphones out there thanks to their extensive array of options. Perfectly suited for frequent flyers or business people who commute regularly, the Bose Headphones 700 are also pretty great for everyone else, too. Impressively, they offer 11 different levels of noise cancellation. Full noise-canceling eliminates all distractions around you while you can pull it back to full transparency mode which means you’re fully aware of what’s going on around you. Anything in between gives you plenty of functionality when it comes to what works best for you and your situation. At all times, you’re only one click away from Conversation Mode, which instantly pauses your music or podcast and allows you to communicate with whoever is nearby.

Bose likes to think of the Bose Headphones 700 as turning any space into a workplace thanks to the settings, with strong noise cancellation meaning you won’t be distracted. In addition, they offer particularly crisp calls due to a microphone system unlike any other. Using six mics to work out how to cancel out unwanted sound, you get the crispest of calls with minimal effort. Four mics are used to improve the clarity of your voice too so you sound great to the other person. Those microphones are also sued to help monitor sound to work out what needs canceling out.

Elsewhere, the Bose Headphones 700 have all the other features you could need. These include a plush design that means the earcups are angled just right to mirror your head and ears. The ear cushions are made from soft protein elater with a lightweight stainless-steel headband wrapped with soft silicone-covered foam so they feel great on your head. Other features include built-in voice control so you can use your favorite voice assistant to get things done, along with capacitive touch sensors that make it simple to control your music. Finally, you get up to 20 hours of battery life with a 15-minute charge giving back up to 3.5 hours of battery life.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $330, was $400

Why Buy

Large screen

Alexa support

Fire TV built-in

HDMI eARC supported

While the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV won’t threaten any of the best 4K TVs, for the price it’s more than good enough. Ideally suited for a living room on a budget or a bedroom setup, it has all the features you could need from a budget 4K TV. Of course, there are 4K resolutions ensuring everything looks better than ever before thanks to some great upscaling, but there’s also HDR support. That means a wider range of color details and sharper contrasts than from lesser TVs. Whites look brighter and blacks look deeper than ever before. An LED-backlit LCD screen also means that the screen is brighter when it needs to be, ensuring you get a good picture for the price.

Alongside that, the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV has plenty of other useful features. That includes Alexa voice control so you can speak to it rather than need to press buttons on your remote. You can use it to search across apps, switch inputs, and much more, all without lifting a finger. That’s thanks to Fire TV being built into the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV so you also have extensive access to every app you could want. With access to thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, you name it, and it’s probably there. That includes Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, ESPN+, and much more. There’s no need to add a separate streaming box to this TV.

Other features include DTS Studio Sound for better sound quality that promises to be more realistic and immersive. Also, the TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can easily hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver to it. With 3 HDMI ports, you should have plenty of room for all your key devices. There are also parental controls and the ability to wall-mount the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K TV too.

iRobot Roomba i6 — $350, was $550

Why Buy

Saves plenty of manual labor

Powerful performance

Intelligent design

Able to cope with pet hair

The iRobot Roomba i6 is a highly intelligent robot vacuum. If you hate cleaning your home, this is the gadget you need to buy. It’s going to save you a ton of effort, all while making your home look so much better than before. The robot vacuum promises powerful performance and similarly powerful pick-up thanks to its premium 3-stage cleaning system which offers 10 times the power-lifting suction of earlier Roomba models. It’s able to pull in stubborn dirt and mess without a problem. Best of all, it’s ideal for homes with pets as its unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes never get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex so they stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors meaning they won’t miss a spot while they clean. Combined with a high-efficiency filter, it’s able to trap 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.

The iRobot Roomba i6 is clever when it comes to knowing how to negotiate your living space too. Thanks to its vSLAM navigation, it will learn the layout of your home, before building personal Smart Maps so it knows how to clean efficiently and well. Any time it runs low on battery, it heads back home to its charging base to get recharged. With Smart Mapping, the robot vacuum knows where to clean and when to focus on a specific area. You can always create keep-out zones too for areas you don’t want it going near like pet bowls or play areas.

Full of great ideas, the iRobot Roomba i6 is easily one of the best robot vacuums right now. Whether you leave it to do its thing, use the app, or talk to it via voice assistant controls, this robot vacuum is out to make your life much easier.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $600, was $830

Why Buy

Huge screen

Great additional features

Fast refresh rate for action scenes

Voice controls

The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV comes from one of the best TV brands out there so you know you’re onto a good thing here. At its heart, the big selling point is the fact that it’s big. A 70-inch screen is an amazing display for the living room or for a gaming den, and 4K resolution at this size looks truly impressive. In addition, it has HDR (High Dynamic Range) so that colors are delivered bright and accurately. That means a superior image regardless of what you’re watching with upscaling often helping out. In addition, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV offers”clear motion index 120.” That’s marketing talk for a faster refresh rate than most other TVs. It means you can watch fast-moving action or sport with greater clarity and smoothness, without the TV missing a beat or frame. It looks great and makes a real difference if you’re big on sports or movie watching.

Elsewhere, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV has some smart features. It offers access to thousands of streaming services including all your favorites like Netflix and Disney Plus. Whether you’re streaming clips from YouTube or looking to listen to music via Spotify, there’s an app here for you. The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV also has Google Assistant built-in so you can speak to it rather than typing in commands on the remote. You can search for movies and shows across thousands of available apps as well as get recommendations too. It’s also possible to control your smart home using the commands, allowing you to change temperature, dim the lights, and more.

Finally, don’t forget about Chromecast. It’s built-in and makes it simple to cast content from your smartphone or tablet over to your TV. Bluetooth wireless connectivity certainly helps out here, ensuring the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is an integral part of your entertainment setup.

