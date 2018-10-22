Share

When it comes to earbuds, many of us end up going with quantity over quality. It just seems easier to cycle through two to three cheap headphones a month than to actually fork over the extra cash for something nicer — but is it really any cheaper to go cheaper? Higher-quality earbuds may cost more than $10, but with that extra cost, you’re not only buying better sound quality, you’re buying a longer life span.

If your music sounds like it’s being sent through a tin can from 30 feet away before it reaches your ears, it’s probably time to think about upgrading. There are a lot of really expensive earbuds out there, but if you want to avoid spending more than $50, Best Buy is having a sale on Sony headphones that may be perfect for you.

If you’re looking to upgrade from that $10 pair of headphones you always buy in the checkout line of your local grocery store, these Sony headphones are an excellent option. They may not be the most powerful wired headphones on the market right now, but they come with decent audio, bass, multifunction control button, and an omnidirectional microphone for hands-free chat. Whether you’re using them for work, exercising, or as your primary headphones, the Sony MDRXB50AP/B Earbuds will get the job done.

Normally priced at $50, these entry-level earbuds are on sale for just $30 at Best Buy right now after a $20 discount.

When it comes to sports headphones, it gets a little harder to go with the cheapest option. When you factor in sweat, mobility, and overall sound performance, it’s no surprise there are a lot of really expensive models on the market. These wireless Sony headphones allow for hands-free calling, up to 8 hours of wireless listening, and extra bass to keep you in the zone. They are also moisture-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about ruining them when the sweat really starts to pour.

Normally priced at $80, these wireless sports headphones are on sale for just $50 after a $30 discount.

