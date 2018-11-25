Cyber Monday 2018 is almost here and that means it’s time to start looking for discounted gaming gifts for yourself, close friends, and family members. With the holidays right around the corner, you’ll surely be on the lookout for the best Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X gaming deals. Price drops on video games, accessories, and more importantly, current-gen gaming consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One can be found at all major retailers like Gamestop, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. With so many different versions of Microsoft consoles to choose from, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and that includes you or that special gamer in your life.

This season, expect to save good money on a stock Xbox One, or if you’re looking for something with better specs, check out our Cyber Monday deals on the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

