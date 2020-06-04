Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

The 2020 summer shopping season started off strong around Memorial Day weekend, and with Father’s Day coming up (not to mention more summer sales like July 4 and Prime Day), now’s the time to start thinking about a gift for dad. If you’re here, that means you’ve got your sights set on an Apple Watch, but as the best and most popular wearable on the market today, deals can be scarce and often sell out quickly. We’re here to help: Below, we’ve snatched up the latest and greatest Father’s Day Apple Watch deals you can grab right now.
Today’s Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
- Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $209, was $229
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (40mm, GPS) — $245, was $349
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $330, was $429
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, Cellular + GPS) — $503, was $529
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)$300
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)$330
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Refurbished$350
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 44mm$266
Apple Watch Series 3 (Gps + Cellular) 38mm$279
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm$179
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band$484
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 40mm$245
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm$514
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) Silver Aluminum Case with Seashell Sport Loop$245
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band$384
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band$514
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm + Apple Watch Charging Station Bundle$448
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm$414
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 40mm with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band$384
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band$384
Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS + Cellular) 44mm$514
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm)$249
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm + Apple Watch Charging Station Bundle$479
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)$209
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case$179
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 40mm with Summit White Nike Sport Loop$245
How To Choose An Apple Watch
Smartwatches never quite caught on like many thought they would — as it turns out, people actually weren’t all that crazy about the idea of “a cell phone on your wrist” — but the Apple Watch became (and remains) the sole exception. Apple’s wearable has sold so well that the company now stands among the world’s largest watchmakers, and it has kept updating is flagship smartwatch quite nicely over the years.
The newest Apple Watch is the Series 5, representing the sixth generation of the line (as the first-gen Apple Watch did not bear the numbered “Series” moniker). As the latest and greatest WatchOS wearable, the Apple Watch Series 5 is nearly perfect: It packs a gorgeous always-on touch display, industry-leading build quality, an intuitive and extremely user-friendly software interface, and a cornucopia of smart features and fitness-tracking tools.
The Apple Watch Series 5 was rather expensive at its launch, though, with a starting price tag of $400 for the most basic non-LTE model. However, ongoing sales and bargains such as the Father’s Day Apple Watch deals listed above have been knocking down the price quite a bit lately — in fact, the Apple Watch Series 5 has seen low enough prices in recent months that we no longer recommend that you even bother with the last-gen Series 4. If you want something cheaper than the Series 5, however, then the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great pick for the price.
Despite being a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still supported for a reason: It’s a fantastic value and remains very popular. It lacks some of the refinements and more advanced features of the Apple Watch Series 5 (such as built-in GPS, which is now standard), but if you’re looking for solid smartwatch functionality and a great suite of health- and fitness-tracking tools, the Series 3 offers the most bang for your buck by far, even at its normal price of around $200 — half the MSRP of the entry-level Series 5, and the above Father’s Day Apple Watch deals can let you grab one for even less.
Finally, you’ll want to decide whether or not you want an Apple Watch that features built-in 4G LTE connectivity along with the standard Bluetooth. This allows you to use your Apple Watch on your cellular network for calls, texts, and data without the need to sync your wearable to your smartphone. You’ll pay extra for this functionality, but if you’re one of the people who actually was excited about the concept of “a smartphone on your wrist” (or maybe you just like having the option to leave your phone at home) then it’s definitely worth considering.
