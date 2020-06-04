  1. Deals
Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

The 2020 summer shopping season started off strong around Memorial Day weekend, and with Father’s Day coming up (not to mention more summer sales like July 4 and Prime Day), now’s the time to start thinking about a gift for dad. If you’re here, that means you’ve got your sights set on an Apple Watch, but as the best and most popular wearable on the market today, deals can be scarce and often sell out quickly. We’re here to help: Below, we’ve snatched up the latest and greatest Father’s Day Apple Watch deals you can grab right now.

Today’s Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179, was $199
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $209, was $229
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399
  • Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (40mm, GPS) — $245, was $349
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $330, was $429
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, Cellular + GPS) — $503, was $529

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)

$300 $399
Expires soon
Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch is "close to perfection" according to our reviewer. This is the standard-sized 40mm model with built-in GPS, always-on retina display and 30% larger screen.
Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$330 $429
Expires soon
The larger 44mm variant of the new Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS, an aluminum case, and a silicone sport band.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Refurbished

$350
Expires soon
This refurbished Apple Watch features cellular connectivity and comes in like-new condition in a plain box. Priced about the same or less than a new, non-cellular version, saving you a bunch of cash.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 44mm

$266 $379
Expires soon
Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 is purpose-built for those who take advantage of this wearable's fantastic suite of outdoor and fitness-tracking functions.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 (Gps + Cellular) 38mm

$279 $299
Expires soon
This Apple Watch Series 3 (Gps + Cellular) 38mm) comes with a silver aluminum case and white sport band.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm

$179 $199
Expires soon
This Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm comes with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm with Black Sport Band

$484 $499
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and helps you navigate with the built-in compass. It also lets you check on your heart and track your workouts.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 40mm

$245 $349
Expires soon
Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 is purpose-built for those who take advantage of this wearable's fantastic suite of outdoor and fitness-tracking functions.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

$514 $529
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on, showing the time and letting you check on your heart with the ECG app. It also allows you to stay connected with cellular connectivity.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) Silver Aluminum Case with Seashell Sport Loop

$245 $349
Expires soon
The Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm) with a stylish aluminum case and Seashell Sport Loop that offers a nice change of pace from the standard gray and white models. The 44mm is also available for $329.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

$384 $399
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 has a display that's always on and shows the time and all important information without raising your wrist.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band

$514 $529
Expires soon
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 offers exclusive Nike watch bands and watch faces optimized for the Always-On Retina display.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm + Apple Watch Charging Station Bundle

$448 $484
Expires soon
This bundle comes with the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40 mm, an Apple Watch Charging Station, a Modal Bumper for Apple Watch, and a ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm

$414 $429
Expires soon
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 lets you listen to music and receive encouragement from friends during your workout right on your wrist.
Buy at ABT

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 40mm with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band

$384 $399
Expires soon
Apple Watch Nike Series 5 lets you track your workouts and listen to Audio Guided Runs with the Nike Run Club app and the Always-On Retina display.
Buy at ABT

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band

$384 $399
Expires soon
Apple Watch Series 5 lets you check on your heart with the ECG app, tracks your workouts and activity, and makes it easy to connect with people, right from your wrist.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

$514 $529
Expires soon
This Apple Watch Series 5 Nike (GPS + Cellular) 44mm comes with a silver aluminum pure platinum/black Nike sport band.
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm)

$249 $299
Expires soon
Our reviewer called it a "joy to use" the Apple Watch Series 3. Featuring superb fitness tracking ability, it has both GPS and cellular connectivity, so you don't have to sync to a phone.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm + Apple Watch Charging Station Bundle

$479 $514
Expires soon
This bundle comes with the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44 mm, an Apple Watch Charging Station, a Modal Bumper for Apple Watch, and a ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Screen Protector
Buy at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$209
Expires soon
The larger Apple Watch Series 3 which, at 42mm, is still a bit smaller than the sized-up Series 4 and Series 5.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case

$179 $199
Expires soon
Now's a great time to score the GPS version of Apple Watch Series 3. Billed as the "Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker," this watch is even swimproof.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS) 40mm with Summit White Nike Sport Loop

$245 $349
Expires soon
Track your runs with GPS and pair your watch with compatible gym equipment. Apple Watch Nike+ is also swimproof. The Nike Sport Loop is woven with a special reflective thread.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose An Apple Watch

Smartwatches never quite caught on like many thought they would — as it turns out, people actually weren’t all that crazy about the idea of “a cell phone on your wrist” — but the Apple Watch became (and remains) the sole exception. Apple’s wearable has sold so well that the company now stands among the world’s largest watchmakers, and it has kept updating is flagship smartwatch quite nicely over the years.

The newest Apple Watch is the Series 5, representing the sixth generation of the line (as the first-gen Apple Watch did not bear the numbered “Series” moniker). As the latest and greatest WatchOS wearable, the Apple Watch Series 5 is nearly perfect: It packs a gorgeous always-on touch display, industry-leading build quality, an intuitive and extremely user-friendly software interface, and a cornucopia of smart features and fitness-tracking tools.

The Apple Watch Series 5 was rather expensive at its launch, though, with a starting price tag of $400 for the most basic non-LTE model. However, ongoing sales and bargains such as the Father’s Day Apple Watch deals listed above have been knocking down the price quite a bit lately — in fact, the Apple Watch Series 5 has seen low enough prices in recent months that we no longer recommend that you even bother with the last-gen Series 4. If you want something cheaper than the Series 5, however, then the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great pick for the price.

Despite being a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still supported for a reason: It’s a fantastic value and remains very popular. It lacks some of the refinements and more advanced features of the Apple Watch Series 5 (such as built-in GPS, which is now standard), but if you’re looking for solid smartwatch functionality and a great suite of health- and fitness-tracking tools, the Series 3 offers the most bang for your buck by far, even at its normal price of around $200 — half the MSRP of the entry-level Series 5, and the above Father’s Day Apple Watch deals can let you grab one for even less.

Finally, you’ll want to decide whether or not you want an Apple Watch that features built-in 4G LTE connectivity along with the standard Bluetooth. This allows you to use your Apple Watch on your cellular network for calls, texts, and data without the need to sync your wearable to your smartphone. You’ll pay extra for this functionality, but if you’re one of the people who actually was excited about the concept of “a smartphone on your wrist” (or maybe you just like having the option to leave your phone at home) then it’s definitely worth considering.

