Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 2020 summer shopping season started off strong around Memorial Day weekend, and with Father’s Day coming up (not to mention more summer sales like July 4 and Prime Day), now’s the time to start thinking about a gift for dad. If you’re here, that means you’ve got your sights set on an Apple Watch, but as the best and most popular wearable on the market today, deals can be scarce and often sell out quickly. We’re here to help: Below, we’ve snatched up the latest and greatest Father’s Day Apple Watch deals you can grab right now.

Today’s Best Father’s Day Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $179 , was $199

— , was $199 Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $209 , was $229

— , was $229 Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (40mm, GPS) — $245 , was $349

— , was $349 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $330 , was $429

— , was $429 Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, Cellular + GPS) — $503, was $529

How To Choose An Apple Watch

Smartwatches never quite caught on like many thought they would — as it turns out, people actually weren’t all that crazy about the idea of “a cell phone on your wrist” — but the Apple Watch became (and remains) the sole exception. Apple’s wearable has sold so well that the company now stands among the world’s largest watchmakers, and it has kept updating is flagship smartwatch quite nicely over the years.

The newest Apple Watch is the Series 5, representing the sixth generation of the line (as the first-gen Apple Watch did not bear the numbered “Series” moniker). As the latest and greatest WatchOS wearable, the Apple Watch Series 5 is nearly perfect: It packs a gorgeous always-on touch display, industry-leading build quality, an intuitive and extremely user-friendly software interface, and a cornucopia of smart features and fitness-tracking tools.

The Apple Watch Series 5 was rather expensive at its launch, though, with a starting price tag of $400 for the most basic non-LTE model. However, ongoing sales and bargains such as the Father’s Day Apple Watch deals listed above have been knocking down the price quite a bit lately — in fact, the Apple Watch Series 5 has seen low enough prices in recent months that we no longer recommend that you even bother with the last-gen Series 4. If you want something cheaper than the Series 5, however, then the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great pick for the price.

Despite being a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still supported for a reason: It’s a fantastic value and remains very popular. It lacks some of the refinements and more advanced features of the Apple Watch Series 5 (such as built-in GPS, which is now standard), but if you’re looking for solid smartwatch functionality and a great suite of health- and fitness-tracking tools, the Series 3 offers the most bang for your buck by far, even at its normal price of around $200 — half the MSRP of the entry-level Series 5, and the above Father’s Day Apple Watch deals can let you grab one for even less.

Finally, you’ll want to decide whether or not you want an Apple Watch that features built-in 4G LTE connectivity along with the standard Bluetooth. This allows you to use your Apple Watch on your cellular network for calls, texts, and data without the need to sync your wearable to your smartphone. You’ll pay extra for this functionality, but if you’re one of the people who actually was excited about the concept of “a smartphone on your wrist” (or maybe you just like having the option to leave your phone at home) then it’s definitely worth considering.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations