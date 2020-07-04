5 headphone deals you can’t afford to miss this 4th of July

Treat yourself and your eardrums and don’t miss out on these fantastic wireless headphone deals. Generously discounted for this year’s 4th of July sales are the Jabra Elite 25h, Beats Solo 3, Sennheiser Momentum M2, Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, all on sale starting from only $90 this Independence Day.

Jabra Elite 25h — $90, was $100

Starting our list off strong are the Jabra Elite 25h wireless headphones, a perfect option for the budget-savvy audiophile. They aren’t overloaded with features but are equipped with all the necessary essentials to ensure that their sound quality doesn’t disappoint. The on-ear earpads are incredibly comfortable and soft to the touch, making those long listening sessions fly by without your ears getting sore. All the controls are also available directly on the earcups for easy accessibility that won’t require you to jump through hoops just to skip to the next track. In terms of battery life, the Jabra Elite 25h can last at most a good 14 hours of non-stop usage when wireless, and up to 288 hours when not in use. If you’d prefer to use them wired, they come with a very long 4-foot cable that allows you to position yourself however you like without feeling constricted.

While they don’t have noise-canceling capabilities like the other options on our list either, there isn’t anything else stopping you from enjoying great audio output at a fraction of the price of other headphones of a similar caliber. The Jabra Elite 25h wireless headphones also have a microphone for any voice calls you need to take. A worthy contender, especially if you’re on a strict $100 budget, you can find them on Best Buy where they’re on sale for only $90, down from their original retail price of $100.

Beats Solo 3 — $159, was $200

Being a rather prolific name in the music industry, it isn’t hard to expect high quality from a brand like Beats — with the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, high quality is exactly what you get. They come in a myriad of available colors, so you can pick and choose just how you want to express yourself. As expected of an Apple-owned manufacturer, the Solo 3 have impeccable sound quality for the price, featuring award-winning sound that no music lover worth their salt can do without. Though the Solo 3 don’t have active noise cancellation capabilities, the audio output should be more than enough to cover up any ambient noise. These headphones are also packing an Apple W1 chip under the hood for lightning-quick connectivity to any compatible device, similar to how the AirPods are usable straight out of the box, with virtually no weak signals or random hiccups to hamper your listening — all of this in a wonderfully stylish design that looks good with just about any outfit of the day.

What’s more, the Beats Solo 3 also have a crazy amount of battery capacity, easily doubling that of even the most advanced headphones on our list with their own 40-hour lifespan, allowing you to enjoy their astounding musical output for nearly two whole days non-stop. If you ever find yourself caught without battery, these headphones can juice up for another three hours with a quick five-minute charge. There’s an accompanying mic if you need to take any calls without taking your phone out. If you want a good pair of wireless headphones that can last for days without charging, the Beats Solo 3 are what you need. You can find them on Amazon where they’re on sale for $159 from $200.

Sennheiser Momentum M2 — $200, was $400

From here on, the wireless headphones on our roundup make a huge leap in sound quality and overall utility, and there’s no better way to showcase this than with the Sennheiser Momentum M2 wireless headphones. These leather bad boys aren’t only snazzy as heck, they’re also capable of dishing out industry-grade audio with ease. This is in no small part thanks to Sennheiser’s proprietary NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology that not only drowns out any incoming ambient noise but also enhances the musical output to transform your ears into melodious echo chambers. These headphones also utilize an over-the-ear design to allow you to maximize their 22-hour battery life to full effect without worrying about your ears getting sore. If you need to take them off and put them away, the Momentum headphones are built with an adjustable and foldable headband, so you can tailor their fit to your needs in more ways than just audio.

Another department where the Sennheiser Momentum headphones excel in is in their call-taking capabilities, rigged with a dual-microphone array augmented by VoiceMax technology to make vocal audio from your end as crisp as in real life. If you ever need to go wired, these come with their own four-foot and seven-inch cable for total flexibility on where you’d prefer to listen without being chained to a wall or socket. All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are a fantastic pair that manages to encapsulate everything you need to satisfy your musical itch while being inarguably the most stylish option on our list. If you’re interested, you can check them out on Best Buy where they’re currently on sale for 50% off their retail price, cutting them down to a much more affordable $200 from $400.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $299, was $349

Although dethroned by Bose’s most recent pair of headphone technology, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones still match today’s standards even at a few years old. In fact, they’re still fully capable of outdoing most offerings coming out even today. They not only feature an over-the-ear design to eliminate any soreness, but they also have extraordinarily comfortable earpads to make listening as painless as possible. This bleeds into and complements the QC35 II’s active noise cancellation to provide a pure listening experience, with three different levels to boot. This way, you have full control over how much ambient noise gets in at any given time. All the controls are also available directly on the earcups themselves, giving you easy access to all your playback, volume, and noise-canceling options.

Another great aspect of the QuietComfort 35 II is their built-in Alexa compatibility. With Alexa at your every beck and call, you can you enjoy the power of voice-automated convenience, and all you have to do to rile her up is press the button at the back of your earcup. If you’d prefer to stick to more traditional methods, you can also download the Bose Connect app on your phone. The app allows you to control everything about your headphones, like how much noise it rejects, what Bluetooth devices it connects to, and even how many devices it should play on simultaneously. If you need to take a call, the QC35 II headphones come with their own dual-microphone array for clear vocals on your end without any of the environmental fuzz. Lastly, it has a decent battery life of 20 hours. An oldie but a goodie, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are definitely just as great as they were in their heyday, and they could be yours for as low as $299 on Amazon, down from their retail price of $349.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — $379, was $399

If you’re looking for a pair of over-the-ear headphones that can silence even the most explosive of firework shows post-4th of July, what you need are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Being the most advanced headphones the musical giant Bose has to offer, these puppies can do everything the others on our list can do and then some. The sound quality the 700 have is astounding, to say the least. It’s full-bodied, dynamic, and delivers an exceptionally bold listening experience that would put some dedicated sound systems to shame, tailored to your ears with native equalization to make sure you never miss a beat at its fullest. If you were intrigued by the QC35’s three levels of noise cancellation, the 700 have 11 different settings for you to choose from, ranging from zero to 10, so you hear only what you want to hear with no in-betweens left out.

The battery life can last for up to 20 hours, which should be more than enough to get you through the day without a hitch. You also have the pick of the litter when it comes to virtual assistants. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, and compatibility for Siri, you have the world at your fingertips, giving you full access over how you want to listen to your music, making the controls on the earcups a bit redundant. Bose’s SimpleSync technology also allows you to pair the 700 to a Bose soundbar that you can play music from; and because the volume controls are independent of one another, you can leave your personal music at full blast while the soundbar plays at low volume. Speaking of which, you also have the Bose Music app available to you, so you can sync your music to as many compatible devices as you want anywhere in the house. The 700 also have the only four-microphone array on our roundup, making calls as top-tier for you as they are for your listeners. If you want the best wireless headphones Bose has to offer, there’s no better option than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. You can find them on Best Buy where they’re on sale for $379 from $399.

