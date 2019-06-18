Digital Trends
iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners get huge price cuts before summer

Bruce Brown
As brand recognition front-runner for robotic vacuum cleaners, iRobot offers a wide range of Roomba models. iRobot sells robot vacs on its website as well as through major retailers.

We’ve found the best discounts on Roomba robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart plus one from the iRobot website and put them all in one place. Whether you’re shopping for a gift for Father’s Day, an upcoming wedding, or need a little extra help around the house, these six robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $200. We’ve even found some solid discounts on the latest Roomba if you’re looking for something really fancy.

Roomba i7 — $100 off

Equipped with iRobot’s latest navigation technology, 3-stage cleaning mechanism, and strongest suction power, the Roomba i7 is impressively independent once the navigation system has thoroughly mapped your house. You can use the i7’s Alexa and Google Assistant skills to clean specific rooms with voice commands, identifying each room by name. The Roomba’s edge-sweeping brush, dual multisurface rubber brushes, and automatically adjusting cleaning head keep the smart vacuum moving from hard to carpeted surfaces without pause. When its power runs low, the i7 returns to its base station where it recharges and then continues cleaning until it finishes the job.

Normally priced at $799, the Roomba i7 is just $699 for this sale. If you want one of the best Roombas, This is a great chance to save $100 on a powerful machine.

Roomba i7+ — $150 off

The Roomba i7+ is iRobot’s current top model. The Roomba i7+ shares all the cleaning features in the Roomba i7 but adds a feature unique to the line: self-emptying. When the dust bin in the Roomba i7+ is nearly full, the robot vac returns to the base station, which for this model is called the “Clean Base.” When the i7+ navigates itself onto the charging pad, an internal system in the station connects to the vacuum and sucks the dust bin clean. An inner container in the Clean Station holds up to 30 times the contents of the vacuum dust bin. When the main dust bin gets full of dirt, dust, and debris, the system sends an alert to your smartphone or through your voice assistant that it’s time to empty the bag in the main bin. For many households, this dirt disposal system means you’ll only have to empty the main bag once a month or less.

Usually $1,100, the Roomba i7+ is $950 during this sale. If you’re looking for an excellent robot vac that handles about 97% of the dirt disposal chore, this is a chance to buy the Roomba i7+ at an attractive price.

Roomba 960 — $200 off

The Roomba 960 shares many of the i7 series cleaning features including 3-state cleaning, dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and automatic recharging and continuing. The 960 has iRobot’s second-high suction power level and navigation and also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

Regularly priced $699, the Roomba 960 is just $499 on sale. If you’re shopping for a powerful smart vac, this could be the time to snap up the Roomba 960 at this significantly discounted price.

Roomba 890 — $100 off

The Roomba 890 has the same suction power and many other features of the Roomba 960, including Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. The 890 does not go back to work on its own after recharging and does not have the same level of navigation as the 960 and i7 models. Without all the bells and whistles, however, the Roomba 890 is a compelling midrange vacuum in the top brand’s lineup.

Instead of the usual $499 price, Amazon cut the Roomba 890 to $399 during this sale. If you want a powerful Roomba at a great price and don’t need the extras, now could be the time to click the buy button.

Roomba 690 — $96 off

The Roomba 690 is an Amazon customer favorite, earning an average 4.1-star rating on a 5-star scale from more than 3,500 customer reviews. Durability, cleaning ease, and ability to vacuum hair are among the 690 buyers’ most appreciated features. The Roomba 690 has a 3-stage cleaning system, dirt detection technology, and automatic recharging.

Ordinarily $375, the Roomba 690 is cut to $279 during the sale. If you want a robot vacuum with loads of happy buyers, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

Roomba 680 — $59 off

The Roomba 680 has dirt detection sensors to work harder where needed using dual multi-surface brushes and iRobot’s 3-stage cleaning system. Edge sweepers and intelligent sensors help the Roomba 680 clean your floors thoroughly without getting stuck or falling over drop-offs. The 680 recharges automatically as needed by returning to its base station. You can configure the Roomba 680 to clean when most suitable for your schedule up to seven days a week.

Normally priced at $299, the Roomba 680 is on sale for $240. If you want a Roomba but would rather not invest in the pricier models, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the Roomba 680’s excellent sale price.

